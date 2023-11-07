Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Brunch - Midtown

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best Brunch - Midtown: Weights + Measures
It may have been a while since you thought about Weights + Measures’ dukkah-spiced carrot pizza, but Xavier and Mari Godoy (owners of popular Heights haunt Mastrantos
) hope to change that. The duo purchased the Midtown standby
earlier this year, breathing new life into the menu and reviving old favorites like that roasted carrot pizza you didn’t know you needed in your life. Share it alongside pork belly arepa eggs benny, housemade Venezuelen cheese sticks and pastry boards from Love Croissants
, the onsite pastry concept owned by established chef Omar Pereney.
2808 Caroline
713-654-1970
weights-measures.com