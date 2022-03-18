Openings and Closings: RARE Opens, Sushi and an Irish Pub on Post Oak

RARE Restaurant and Lounge, 4105 Washington, opened March 17. The new concept from chef and owner Don Bowie is a modern steakhouse that will feature live entertainment in an upscale and high-energy atmosphere. Joining Bowie in the new venture are partners Andre Johnson and musical artist Akon. Johnson is a familiar face to Houston as a former wide receiver for the Houston Texans. Akon is a Senegalese American rap artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.
Sides include Blanco Mac and Cheese, Sweet Potato Souffle and Sweet Corn Brulee. For dessert there are treats such as Warm Lemon Pudding Cake and Rum Butter Cake with Vanilla Ice cream.
The 8,000 square-foot space has been transformed into a sultry, chandelier-lit space with the ground level offering 62 seats in the dining room, a large stage, marble flooring and red-tufted booths. The illuminated bar near the entrance seats 24 guests and community-style high tops provide seating for large groups. Upstairs, the lounge SIP will offer indoor and outdoor seating for after dinner drinks and entertainment plus a patio cigar lounge.
The contemporary and sleek restaurant also has a selection of specialty cocktails, sake and Japanese whiskeys.
The first will be located at The Lawn at Memorial City, 971 Bunker Hill, taking its place in the 30,000 square-foot dining and retail space adjacent to Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and the new luxury apartment high-rise, The McKinley. The second will open on the ground floor of Two Memorial City Plaza office tower located at 820 Gessner.
The foray into West Houston is part of Common Bond's mission to expand its bakery and bistro footprint throughout the city. Common Bond CEO George Joseph said in a press release that he hopes the opening of the two On-The-Go concepts leads to eventually opening a full-service Common Bond in the area.
Joseph said, "We are thrilled about expanding into West Houston and look forward to serving our delicious pastries, cookies and macarons, as well as salad bowls and sandwiches to Houstonians at these On-The-Go concepts."
Located in a former Taco Cabana building, the new Hawaiian concept offers diners dishes like its Molaki Chicken, SPAM Musubi, Huli Huli Chicken and Luau Pig. Plate lunches are available in small, classic and large sizes. The Dole Soft Serve is a must-have dessert.
This is the first Houston store for the Kansas City-based brand which has quickly expanded its Lone Star State presence since its first Texas restaurant in Kyle opened in September 2021.
Holmes and his wife own and operate the wine bar and are there from open to close, keeping an eye on food preparation and service. Besides weekly specials on wine tastings, there are daily lunch specials on its sandwiches and a generous happy hour, Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can take advantage of $2 off select glasses of wine and the happy hour pizza slice for $2 plus other cocktail and beer specials.
Wine lovers will appreciate the different wine tastings available during the week plus the 6-ounce pours on most glasses. Half glasses are offered, too. Sunday is the day to enjoy its wine blow-out sale.
Rocambolesc, 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard, is coming to Houston as reported by EaterHouston. It was founded in Girona, Spain in 2012 by world-famous pastry chef Jordi Roca and his wife Alejandra Rivas, who originally wanted to showcase the desserts from El Celler de Can Roca, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant operated by Jordi and his brothers Joan and Josep Roca. The dessert shop has three locations in Spain. The Houston store will be its first U.S. location.
Its creative treats and sweets are meant to amuse and charm. The decadent ice creams come in flavors such as baked apple and milk chocolate and hazelnut. Toppings include chocolate cake, butter sable, pop rocks and colored stars. Its Lollies are molded popsicles in figures such as a human nose, Darth Vader and the Golden Hand, a mango and blood orange popsicle that pays tribute to Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones. For messy eaters, the panet, with its brioche pastry, is made with a special machine that wraps the ice cream in the brioche and allows the eater to enjoy it without making a melty mess, like a Cornish coal miner with a pasty.
The shop is shooting to open in late April, according to CultureMap Houston.
The Don Jalapeno has an ABV of 5.8 percent and features peppers sourced and smoked on location at Blood Bros. BBQ. It is now available at No Label's Katy taproom and will be available at retailers throughout the Greater Houston area March 21.
Blood Bros. BBQ, 5425 Bellaire, will host a launch party for the Don Jalapeno at its once-a-week dinner service March 24 at 6 p.m. After that, the beer will only be available on draft at Blood Bros. and No Label.
No Label Brewing Co. has also brought back its Gilley's Texas Blonde Ale permanently.
Nickel City, 2910 McKinney, will be the first Houston outpost of the popular and award-winning bar which first opened in Austin, Texas in 2017. It expanded with a second location in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2020. We have reached out for more information on the upcoming Houston location and will share the details when we get them.
Lustre Pearl, 2016 Dallas, is reportedly planned for Houston, according to Houston City Book. The bar comes from Bridget Dunlap, who originally opened Pearl Bar (not to be confused with the current Houston lesbian bar, Pearl Bar) on Washington in Houston in 2008. She moved on to Austin, opening the first Lustre Pearl in 2009. There are now three locations in Austin, one in Denver and another opening soon in Portland, Oregon.