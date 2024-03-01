Openings and Closings: Duchess Dances In, Harold's Bows Out

Duchess, 1131-01 Uptown Park Boulevard, opened February 21 in Uptown Park. Owners Peggy and Daniel Chang and Roveen Abante have brought in Chef Omar Pereney to create an eclectic menu inspired by Mediterranean, Asian and South American cuisines, with a strong influence of coastal ingredients and live-fire cooking.
The Southern cuisine restaurant first opened in 2013, taking over the space which formerly housed a clothing store, Harold's in the Heights, run by Harold and Milton Wiesenthal. It closed in 2011 after 61 years in business. Jarrett gave new life to the century old building with thoughtful renovations to the structure.
The final dinner service March 2 promises to be a festive one, with the restaurant shuttering after the next day's brunch. Some of the staff at Harold's will remain with the catering business, some will switch over to Jarrett's Spring Branch Restaurant, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, and others will be joining Blue Tuba, which is hoping to open in March 2024.
Formerly trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Geiskopf has global culinary experience including a stint as executive chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Pineapple and Pearls in Washington D.C. Most recently, Geiskopf served as culinary director at CIEL, here in Houston.
McCrea has more than 15 years of professional hospitality experience, working his way up from busser at restaurants in his native New Orleans to managerial roles in fine dining establishments across the country and in Houston.
There is a daily chef's creation lunch special for $10.99 plus a Saturday and Sunday brunch with items such as menudo, breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, omelettes and molletes. Tuesday is Tacos and tequila night and there are also Game Day specials.
There are a variety of flavored micheladas and margaritas as well.
KP's Kitchen, 5427 Bissonet, sent out an email this week saying that the final touches are being put on the "WOW factors" for the new Bellaire location and that the first round of inspections have begun. The opening date is yet-to-be-determined but it is shooting for this March.
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken, 22603 Morton Ranch, is celebrating its grand opening March 3 beginning at 11 a.m. The first 50 guests in line before 11 a.m. will receive a free Hot Chicken Sando. It originally opened in early February, making it the third in the Greater Houston area, if you consider La Marque part of Greater Houston.
It offers Nashville hot chicken in sandwiches, by the fingers and with waffles. The Chicken Sando comes with fried chicken breast, cider slaw, pickle and Hangry sauce on a brioche bun. The chicken is also available on a salad and in a wrap. The spice levels range from no seasoning to Angry Hot, which requires a signed waiver. For peeps on the normal side, there's No Heat, Mild, Medium and Hot.
The Nashville hot chicken chain was founded in Ashland, Virginia in 2021 by Derek Cha, founder of sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt. Three years later, it has locations across 15 states plus one in Dubai and one in South Korea.
Fassi began his food journey as a young boy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, working alongside his grandmother. Those traditional recipes, along with his culinary education, have influenced some of the dishes that appear on the menu including Merquez Empanadas and Fried Lobster Arancini.
as we reported here in the Houston Press. This weekend, it will debut its brunch service beginning March 2. Brunch will be available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Executive chef Bryan Caswell has created a luscious brunch menu of dishes like Lobster Benedict with chili hollandaise, Crispy Truffle Flatbread with truffle puree, Truffled Short Rib Benedict with sweet potato hash and a variety of breakfast toasts including a French toast made with brioche Texas Toast.
There are hearty brunch options such as steak and truffle fries or lighter fare like salmon with pesto aioli. There are shareable dessert platters plus champagne, sparkling wines, Bloody Marys and mimosas.
Restaurants Reported Open February 2024:
BoomerJack's Grill, 20961 Gulf Freeway, opened February 17
Chicken N Pickle, 210 Blue Heron, opened February 20
Clutch City Cluckers, 7064 Will Clayton Parkway, opened late February
Conservatory Galleria, 5353 W. Alabama, opened February 19
Cyclone Anaya's, 3736 Westheimer, opened February 6
Dessert Gallery, 25 Waterway, opened February 8
Ego Cuisine & Music, 3074 College Park, opened February 9
Kanpai Club, 8211 Long Point, opened late February
Magdalena's, 5110 Buffalo Speedway, opened February 13
Mandito's Tex-Mex, 9910 Gaston, opened February 19
MARCH, 1624 Westheimer, reopened January 30
MF Lobster & Ceviche, 3711 Autry Park, opened February 16
Nando's PERi PERi, 23501 Cinco Ranch, opened February 5
Pinoy Gourmet, 4899 Highway 6, reopened early February
PostScript HTX, 2800 Kirby, opened February 12
Round Table Pizza, 8323 FM 723, opened February 17
Snooze A.M. Eatery, 12333 Southwest Freeway, opened February 14
Stomp's Burger Joint, 4225 Sienna Parkway, opened late January
Sushi Haya, 24330 Highway 290, opened late January
Urban Bird Hot Chicken, 25250 Northwest freeway, opened mid-February
Restaurants Reported Closed February 2024:
Dinette, 1018 N. Shepherd, closed February 4
Golfstrommen, 401 Franklin, closed early February
Joe's Italian Restaurant, 13203 Jones, closed early February
Simon Cacheton, 10130 Grant, closed mid-January