Where to Let the Good Times Roll in Houston on Fat Tuesday 2024

Falling on Tuesday, February 13 this year, Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday — is the final day of Carnival, a gluttonous day of overabundance before the fasting of the Lenten season begins. If you're looking to let the good times roll in Houston this year, you've come to the right city, as a whole bunch of local bars and restaurants are celebrating Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras fetes and festive food and drink, from beads, live zydeco and brass bands to gumbo, beignets, frozen hurricanes and more.
Brasserie 19, 1962 W Gray
Mardi Gras revelers are invited to celebrate Fat Tuesday Brasserie 19 style, with the revelry going from from 5 p.m. to close. The festivities include live music by The Boomtown Brass Brand 2nd Line at 7:30 p.m., dancing, Mardi Gras Cocktails from Milk Punch to Sazeracs and a la carte dinner offerings and specials.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The iconic NOLA-born restaurant will kick things off with a Lundi Gras Supper on Monday, February 12, honoring the day the King of the Zulu and the King of Carnival receive keys to the city from the mayor of New Orleans with a special menu and roaming jazz band. Then, on Fat Tuesday, the Mardi Gras party will take over the dining room, with a three-course dinner, live entertainment and a boisterous second line.
Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, 5114 Kirby Dr, 1010 Highway 6
For Fat Tuesday festivities, head over to the Heights, West U or Energy Corridor Christian's Tailgate to enjoy $5 shot specials and crawfish.
Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire
The cafe is serving up the Mardi Gras Latte, a cinnamon and vanilla latte with Mardi Gras-colored sugar over the creamy top, available for $6.25 for a small or $7.25 for a large and now through February 14.
Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale
For this year’s Fat Tuesday, the cult favorite icehouse will be serving crawfish and Hurricane specials.
Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch
Adorned with colorful beads in purple, gold and green and classic Carnevale masks, Eugene’s invites guests to enjoy shrimp Mardi Gras, classic red beans and rice, Eugene’s famous dark roux gumbo and more.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
The elegant Cajun-Creole eatery is celebrating Mardis Gras with homemade king cakes, available for $45 now through February 12. Orders must be placed at least two days in advance.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
Good Vibes invites folks to celebrate in New Orleans style with a Cajun boil, featuring crawfish, jumbo snow crab and peel ‘n eat shrimp Shrimp. Add potatoes, corn and fun extras like crawdust and Cajun garlic butter sauce.
Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall
Just a 10-minute walk to Mardi Gras festival center, hot new Galveston oasis Hotel Lucine has a few tricks up its sleeve. The bar team created the Lucine Hurricane, and guests can grab one (or other cocktails like the Sazerac and French 75) to-go from the lobby or rooftop bar and grab a bag of mini beignets on their way out. Pre-Fat Tuesday celebrations include a special menu and live jazz piano from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 10.
Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd
Guests can enjoy a festive Zydeco Night featuring the lively tunes of Nooney & The Zydeco Floaters from 5 to 9 p.m., plus a crawfish boil starting at 4 p.m. and featuring options like boiled crawfish, crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo and Cajun crawfish po' boys. Happy Hour runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jax Grill’s Bellaire location, 6510 South Rice, also will feature crawfish all day on Fat Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m.
Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, 318 Gray
Celebrate Mardi Gras with $1 oysters, boudin balls and cracklins, plus specially crafted house cocktails priced at $8 and $15 beer buckets for a crowd.
Kolache Shoppe, multiple locations
All Kolache Shoppe locations will feature the Mardi Gras-inspired King Cake Kolache, with sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and pecans and is finished with almond-vanilla glaze and a dusting of colored sugar.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith
A King Cake cocktail, Sazeracs, specials from 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen and live jazz are all a part of the Fat Tuesday happy hour at Lyric Market, held from 5 to 7 p.m.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Grab a table on the waterfront patio and get ready to let the good times roll at Pier 6’s Fat Tuesday celebration. The restaurant will be decked out in lavish Mardi Gras décor, chef Joe Cervantez is featuring Creole specials and King Cake bread pudding, and the evening will include live music, a Pier 6 Sazerac and plenty of Mardi Gras beads. Call 281-339-1515 for reservations.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Now through Fat Tuesday, Rainbow Lodge will offer Mardi Gras Milk Punch ($10), a fun riff on its standard milk punch combining house-aged, pecan-infused bourbon, milk and king cake spices such as cinnamon and vanilla, topped with the traditional purple, yellow and green colored sugars. Folks can also snag a Mardi Gras Milk Punch Kit ($40) to-go, which serves four and includes the mixed cocktail and a container of the three colored sugars.
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, multiple locations
Razzoo's is hosting an all-day happy hour now through Fat Tuesday, featuring $5 frozen drinks and wine and $2 to $5 beers, plus $5 to $7 bite from boudin balls and Mardi Party shrimp to Cajun fondue.
Rockhouse, 6025 Richmond
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen is celebrating Mardi Gras with Hurricanes and Frozen Hand Grenades. Guests can enjoy free admission to the Fat Tuesday event, with happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m., Bayou City Brass Band from 6 to 8 p.m. plus music by DJ B-Love.
The Rustic, 1121 Uptown Park, 1836 Polk
The Rustic’s annual Mardi Craw part channels The Big Easy for a night of live music, entertainment, beads, photo ops and fun activations, stilt walkers, face-painting and more. Guests can enjoy Cajun-style fare and Mardi Gras-themed drink specials all day.
Slowpokes, multiple locations
Slowpokes will be serving Matcha King Cake from February 9–18. The festive green and purple iced matcha latte comes topped with sweet Ube cold foam.