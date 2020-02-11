New Restaurants and a Way to Save on Tickets at Menu of Menus® 2020

A driving reason to get your Menu of Menus® 2020 tickets right now.

As we grow closer to April (and no we're not talking about when your taxes are due) it's a good idea to make your plans for the annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® event at Silver Street Studios on Tuesday, April 7..

To help inspire you, the Houston Press today announces additional restaurants as well as a chance to purchase your tickets at a lower price for just a few days more.

Because starting on Saturday, February 15, the VIP tickets will increase form $79 to $89 and the General Admission tickets from $49 to $59. Both offer unlimited food samples from Houston restaurants alongside beer, wine and cocktails while a VIP ticket gets you in an hour earlier (6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.) and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m. The event concludes at 10 p.m.

Read all about it on Facebook, our event website and our ticket site.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Click Virtual Food Hall

Cochinita & Co.

CoCo Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee

El Quetzal Bakery

Eurasia Fusion Sushi

Freebirds World Burrito

Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria

House of Pies

Hughie's

Java Lava Brew

Juice Girl

KICPOS

Kin by Chef Evelyn

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

Lushes Pies

Max's Wine Dive

Mia Bella Trattoria

Mikki's Cafe

NOKturne Juice Bar

Not Jus' Donuts Bakery

Omni Houston

Over the Moon

Pacha Nikkei

Pepperoni's

Prestige Oysters

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Sambuca

Smoothie Strong

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Sticky's Chicken

Tea & Victory

The Brass Tap

Tiff's Treats

Tostada Regio

Yong HTX

Zoa Moroccan