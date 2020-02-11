New Restaurants and a Way to Save on Tickets at Menu of Menus® 2020

As we grow closer to April (and no we're not talking about when your taxes are due) it's a good idea to make your plans for the annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® event at Silver Street Studios on Tuesday, April 7..
To help inspire you, the Houston Press today announces additional restaurants as well as a chance to purchase your tickets at a lower price for just a few days more.
Because starting on Saturday, February 15, the VIP tickets will increase form $79 to $89 and the General Admission tickets from $49 to $59. Both offer unlimited food samples from Houston restaurants alongside beer, wine and cocktails while a VIP ticket gets you in an hour earlier (6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.) and complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m. The event concludes at 10 p.m.
Confirmed Restaurants So Far:
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Andalucia Tapas Restaurant & Bar
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Click Virtual Food Hall
Cochinita & Co.
CoCo Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee
El Quetzal Bakery
Eurasia Fusion Sushi
Freebirds World Burrito
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
House of Pies
Hughie's
Java Lava Brew
Juice Girl
KICPOS
Kin by Chef Evelyn
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Lushes Pies
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Mikki's Cafe
NOKturne Juice Bar
Not Jus' Donuts Bakery
Omni Houston
Over the Moon
Pacha Nikkei
Pepperoni's
Prestige Oysters
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Sambuca
Smoothie Strong
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Sticky's Chicken
Tea & Victory
The Brass Tap
Tiff's Treats
Tostada Regio
Yong HTX
Zoa Moroccan
