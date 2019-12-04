Riel to Host Monthly Booze Can Sunday Series

Ryan Lachaine's signature hot dogs were on the menu at the first Booze Can Sunday.

Boozecan: A nightclub or bar, especially one which operates illegally or is otherwise disreputable. Boozecans are illegal clubs that became popular in the wake of the punk rock movement in eastern Canada, spreading westward from there. - From Urban Dictionary



On Sunday December 8, Chef Ryan Lachaine will host the second iteration of his already popular Booze Can Sunday series at Riel. The acclaimed restaurant, normally closed on Sundays, will open the second Sunday of each month for this unique recurring event — part culinary showcase, part live art show, part block party.

Named for the Canadian cross between a biker bar and a speakeasy, the first Booze Can Sunday took place last month with the help of visiting chef Quy Hoang of Blood Bros Barbecues. The first Booze Can also featured original canvas art from local artists Donkeeboy, Donkeemom and Franky Cardona, as well as signature cocktails from Riel's bar manager Derek P. Brown.

Derek P. Brown serving his signature White Claw Paloma at the first Booze Can Sunday Photo by Leah Walker Wilson

Each month, Riel will welcome a featured guest chef chosen by Lachaine. December will feature chef Brandon Silva, formerly of Uchi and now executive chef of the Kirby Group's Wooster's Garden, Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall and Pitch 25 Beer Park. Lachaine and Silva will collaborate on a casual yet inspired menu of small bites, while Brown serves his signature White Claw Paloma and Riel favorite the French Inhale with help from 8th Wonder Distillery.

DJ Seek (Robin Wong of Glitter Karaoke and Blood Bros Barbecue) will provide the sounds for this month's event, while Donkeeboy, Donkeemom, Franky Cardona and Fernando Aragon (@noke713) will create a collaborative work of canvas art live, which will later be available for sale.

Pop art by Donkeeboy. Photo by Leah Walker Wilson

For the pièce de résistance, each French Inhale cocktail (named after the Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa song) sold will be come with a raffle ticket. Throughout the event, Riel will raffle off several tickets to Snoop Dogg's December 16 show at House of Blues Houston. Part of Snoop's "I Wanna Thank Me" tour, the concert will feature guest performers Warren G, RJMrLA and Trae Tha Truth. Multiple drawings will happen throughout the evening so guests are encouraged to stick around in case they win.

For more information on this month's or future Booze Can Sundays visit the event's facebook page.