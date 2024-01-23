Where to Wine and Dine in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2024

Valentine’s Day is coming up on Wednesday, February 14, and these Houston restaurants are setting lovebirds up for a night of romance with luxe prix fixe affairs, live jazz and candlelit meals for two, plus festive stuff like family-friendly celebrations and Galentine’s fun for your besties. Here’s where to dine out in Houston this Valentine’s Day and Valentine’s weekend.
Albi Houston, 1947 West Gray
Enjoy a four-course Valentine’s menu featuring choices such as beet hummus, lamb tortellini, tiger prawn and octopus, and baklava cheesecake ($160 or $200 per couple with the Lebanese wine pairing), plus evening highlights including a live saxophone artist, belly dancing and DJ to close out the night.
Annabelle Brasserie, 811 Buffalo Park
Savour l'Amour under the floral ceiling at Annabelle Brasserie, with an exclusive five-course prix fixe menu for $175/person. Decadent selections include foie gras, filet mignon and profiteroles while live music plays throughout the Parisian haunt.
The Annie, 1800 Post Oak
Treat your special someone to a romantic evening with dinner specials plus cocktail and champagne specials.
Auden, 3737 Cogdell
Enjoy a "Meal Made For Two" starting at $125 and with choices including whole branzino, twelve-ounce ribeye and a two-pound lobster in addition to the regular menu.
Aya Sushi, 5407 Bellaire
The “Love Love Omakase” features an 18-bite meal for $298 per couple, available only on Valentine’s Day.
B&B Butchers, 1814 Washington
Steaks and charm are on the menu as B&B Butchers offers a romantic Valentine’s evening with exclusive food and drink specials.
B.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk
The Sugar Land bistro will offer a three-course pre-fixe menu of truffle risotto, squid ink
pasta and more ($150/couple with wine pairing for an additional $50), plus live piano music in the bar from 6 to 10 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy a Valentine's Day set menu for $85 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages or a Couples Menu for $120 per couple on February 9, 10, and 13, with optional beverage pairing for $37 per guest. Highlights include roasted oysters, duck confit and more.
Benny Chows, 1818 Washington
Guests can order from the a la carte dinner menu or choose from a three-course Valentine’s menu ($179/couple) featuring Potstickers, Peking Truffle Duck and the Hot Date, a dessert of crispy honey noodles, sticky date pudding, and house-churned vanilla ice cream. Cocktail and champagne specials to accompany.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The romantic Creole house will host a series of special events this Valentine’s, starting with a Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, February 10 and followed by a three-course prix dix dinner package for $85 per person on Valentine’s weekend (February 10–12). Then, on Wednesday, February 14, Cupid goes Creole with a three-course Valentine’s Day menu for $90 per person.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Red snapper ceviche, lobster bisque and squid ink black rice with grilled jumbo shrimp are just some of the specials on Caracol’s Valentine’s Couple’s Menu ($120 per couple), offered the evenings of February 9, 10, 12 and 13. On Valentine’s Day, enjoy a set, four-course menu for $85 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverage.
Cocody Restaurant and Bar, 1971 West Gray
The sleek new dining spot from chefs Lionel Debon and David Denis will host Valentines from 5 to 11 p.m., presenting a five-course menu for $170 per person plus tax and gratuity. Features include toro tuna and Canadian lobster tartar, Mediterranean branzino, prime filet mignon with foie gras, salad in a brick leaf crispy corolle and passion fruit heart dessert with chocolate-strawberry fondant.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
Doris Metropolitan is offering its regular menu on Valentine's Day, which includes options for two such as caviar and Porterhouse steak. All tables will receive a complimentary take-home dessert. Reservations can be made through Resy.
Duck N Bao, 5535 Memorial
On Valentine’s Day only, the dim sum house will offer a special lobster platter for $19.99. Served family style, it will feature two lobster tails prepared salt n’ pepper style, or in a luxurious truffle sauce topped with freshly shaved truffle (+$10).
Emilia’s Havana, 1800 Post Oak
Enjoy dinner and dancing at the luxe Cuban speakeasy and lounge, featuring Cuban-inspired cocktails, the sultry sounds of the house band and Emilia’s small plates or specialty dishes from Turner’s menu.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Enjoy a four-course menu—think duck foie gras “au torchon,” roasted duck breast with butternut squash mousseline and Giandeya chocolate mousse—on the evenings of February 12-18. The menu will be available Monday through Sunday in addition to the full a la carte menu, and will be the only menu for Valentine’s night, February 14. Cost is $98 per person.
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas
Georgia James’ indulgent four-course prix fixe menu will be available for $150 per person (optional wine pairing for $75) with seatings from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The ticketed dinner features choices such as steak tartare with quail egg and focaccia, salmon crudo with sunchoke and mint, roasted quail demi-glace, R-C Ranch wagyu tenderloin with oyster sauce, braised lamb shank with semolina dumplings and a shared desert of pot de crème.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Enjoy a four course meal for $60 under the pergola lights, with a fireside experience, showing of Sweet Home Alabama on the big screen, s’more boards and menu highlights from scallop crudo to truffle cacio e pepe and steak au poivre.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
On the evenings of February 9, 10, 11 and 13, chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special four-course couple’s menu for $120++ per couple plus beverage, tax and gratuity. For Valentine’s night, February 14, there will be a set four-course menu for $85++ per person. Highlights include chicken sopecitos, catch of the day in mole amarillo, woodgrilled beef tenderloin and Mexican chocolate cake.
Hungry's, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice
Kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entree this Valentine’s Day.
Karne Korean Steakhouse, 2805 White Oak
Indulge in three-course ($80) and five-course ($120) prix fixe menus, featuring highlights from tuna carpaccio and A5 Wagyu in garlic ponzo to smoked short rib and chocolate cake.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak
Just for the holiday, the deli will offer a special three-course menu for $25 per person.
La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd
Enjoy fan-favorites including gulf gems and fried chicken and biscuits this V-Day.
Lulu’s River Oaks, 2518 Kirby
Guests can enjoy a $75 three-course tasting menu including bread service and a glass of prosecco, with the regular menu available alongside featured specials like the Smoked Ricotta Ravioli or the Black Angus Tenderloin.
The Manor House, 111 North Post Oak
Presented in the private Manor House estate at The Houstonian – the former home of President & Mrs. George H. W. Bush, sommelier Eric Blokkum will lead guests through the romantic expressions found in Veuve Clicquot Champagne and celebrated wines from France and Italy, paired with four decadent courses created by executive chef Gonzalo Campos. The Valentine's evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $260++ per person.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
Molina's Cantina will offer a Cupid Combo for dine-in or takeout, featuring beef and chicken fajitas with sides and housemade flour tortillas, four Cancun shrimp (stuffed with jalapeños and Chihuahua cheese, wrapped in bacon and grilled), one whole grilled Texas quail and one slice tres leches cake. The special is available Friday through Sunday on Valentine’s weekend and Valentine’s Day for $49.95, plus tax.
NoPo Cafe, 244 North Post Oak
The cozy neighborhood eatery will be open all day and folks are invited to make their
celebrations even sweeter with cookies and petite cakes for two available for pre-order.
Pastore, 1180 Dunlavy
Guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person, with choices such as scallop crudo, potato gnocchi and truffle, hearth roasted Gulf znappef or hanger steak, and a shared chocolate budino with sweet cream and candied hazelnut accompanied with a chocolate covered strawberry for dessert.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The waterfront dining destination will feature live music, a decorative photo wall, fresh roses on every table and wine specials, plus Valentine’s features in addition to its menu of coastal favorites.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Enjoy signature dishes such as Gulf snapper with parmesan crust and jumbo lump crabmeat, spicy crawfish rigatoni with black garlic, and classic veal chop milanese, plus off-the-menu specials.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Set in a historic 115-year-old log cabin, one of Houston’s most romantic restaurants is offering a three-course menu with the Lodge’s signature steak, seafood and wild game dishes for $99 per person.
Rockhouse, 6025 Richmond
Rockhouse is hosting a Valentine's Day steak night along with R&B karaoke, plus a singles night from 9 p.m. to midnight.
State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer
Enjoy a special prix-fixe menu with optional wine pairings ($145 per person; pairings available at $45 or $105). Highlights will include Colorado lamb ribs, chocolate budino and more.
Tavola, 1800 Post Oak
The newest concept from Berg Hospitality and The Bastion Collection will be celebrating San Valentino with an exclusive four-course prix fixe menu alongside its regular menu. Cost is $110/person plus cocktail and champagne specials and the evening will feature Italian love songs from Daniela Kuri.
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
Diners will enjoy a complimentary aphrodisiac welcome cocktail before indulging on pan-Latin dishes and special features like the signature La Bomba dessert. Reservations are available from 5:30 to 11 p.m., with live music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th
Enjoy wine, dinner for two and live music at Trattoria Sofia on both Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day (Saturday, February 11). The special four-course prix fixe dinner runs $150/couple or $225/couple with wine pairing and the evenings will feature the sounds of Violinist James Vincent Masanotti from 6 to 10 p.m. Cocktail and champagne specials to accompany. The Italian trattoria will also host a Galentine’s Day Brunch on Sunday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring heart shaped pizza, specialty Campari cocktails, DJ beats and more.
Truluck’s, multiple locations
Truluck's is offering two surf and turf specials and its regular menu for Valentine's Day. The specials include an 8-ounce filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail for $99 or a 16-ounce prime ribeye and half pound of king crab legs for $130.
Turner’s, 1800 Post Oak
Settle into Turner’s old-world charm and intimate seating, with the evening featuring a piano player and singer alongside dinner specials including Lobster Endive Salad, Surf and Turf, and Pan Seared Ahi Tuna. Cocktail and champagne specials available.
Uchi, 904 Westheimer
Curated by chef de cuisine Stephen Conklin, Uchi Houston will offer a special Valentine's Day Omakase menu on Valentine's evening, priced at $400/couple with an optional beverage pairing of Laurent Perrier Rosé to your experience for $120.
Uchiko, 1801 Post Oak
Crafted by chef de cuisine Shaun King, Uchiko Houston is offering a Valentine's Omakase menu, with bites and sharables including hotate crudo, lobster karaage and wagyu beef. Cost is $350/couple with an optional wine pairing service at $80/person.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
On the evenings of February 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14, the casual Mexican eatery will be offering a Valentine’s menu for two featuring three courses for $85 per couple and an optional beverage menu for an additional $30. In addition, URBE will be celebrating Galentine’s on February 13 with happy hour prices on margaritas and pitcher drinks all day
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway
Enjoy a four-course dinner for $72 per person, available Friday, February 9 through Valentine’s Day. Highlights include truffle arancini, lobster bisque, surf and turf, seafood risotto and chocolate hazelnut cake.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick’s four-course pre-fixe dinner is full of "Salt, Pepper and Love,”priced at $95 per person and featuring eats from Southern crab beignets to smoked short ribs with root beer glaze. The restaurant will also have live music and special cocktails.
Wild Oats, 1222 Witte
Open from 4 to 9 p.m., guests enjoy a prix fixe menu with courses including a half salad, Texas-sized chicken fried steak and heart shaped banana tres leches, plus two signature Tommy’s margaritas for $75. If you want your little wranglers to join you at this dining experience, Wild Oats is offering its weekly Kids Eat Free special during its Valentines Day service.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Celebrating the favors of Oaxaca, Mexico, Xochi will be offering a special four-course Valentine’s Couple’s menu on the evenings of February 9, 10, 12 and 13 for 120 per couple. On Valentine’s night, February 14, guests can enjoy a set four-course menu for $85 per person plus an optional cocktail pairing menu for an additional $30.