Wings, Beer Buckets and Parties: Where to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Houston This Year

Game Day Specials and Watch Parties1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th
Happy Hour will be available all day long at the hot new Heights pub, with the lineup featuring $8 bar bites, $12 specialty cocktails, $5 draft beer, $9 select wines and $15 buckets — think Soft Pretzels, Korean BBQ Fried Cauliflower, Pork Belly Tostadas, a Mattress Mack-inspired specialty margarita and more.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Before the game starts, Axelrad will host its version of the Puppy Bowl with adoptable pups from Catie's Foster Farm from 3 to 7 p.m. There will also be a puppy bar serving dog-friendly mocktails and the big game will be shown on the bar’s outdoor big screen following the day’s festivities.
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar
Bayou & Bottle is showing the Big Game on its multiple big screens, plus featuring a special “Best of Bayou Burger Menu” from 4 to 9 p.m. Hits include the Pimento & Bacon Jam Burger, Philly Cheeseburger, Burrata & Bacon Burger and more. The bar team will serve specialty team-themed cocktails and flights from the more than 200 whiskies from around the world, and fans wearing swag of the winning team will enjoy a special treat at the end of the game. The Topgolf Swing Suites can also be reserved for private viewing parties.
Christian's Tailgate, multiple locations
Houston’s quintessential sports bar will be offering domestic buckets of beer for $20, with screens scattered throughout every location. All locations will have the game and sound on.
Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale
The Heights ice house will have happy hour prices during the game and a free Ring Toss at half-time.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch smokehouse will stay open late for a special Super Bowl Sunday watch party, featuring three big screens and specials including $1 wings, brisket queso, beer deals.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Hit the screen covered, indoor-outdoor hangout to grab $1 wings (dine-in only) and wet your whistle with Super Bowl Sunday Drink specials including $20 Michelob Ultra and Estrella Jalisco Buckets (6), $25 Michelob Ultra Towers and $35 NUTRL Seltzer Buckets (6).
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
The Pearland hangout will offer $1 wings, specialty cocktails and all-day happy hour, featuring TVs surrounding the space and good vibes throughout.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
During the Super Bowl, Heights & Co. will be featuring $1 off draft beer, $10 Old Fashioneds (both the classic and a special Peanut Butter Old Fashioned) and a specialty Smash Burger, with screens to catch all the action.
Holman Draft Hall, 820 Holman
Doors open at 11 a.m. and Game Day Boards will be available for $100 (feed 7-9), featuring lemon pepper wings, chicken strips, bbq ribs, guacamole, crispy fries, pretzel bites, baby potatoes and mini burger sliders. Build your own Bloody Mary's and Micheladas and carafes of mimosas with the juice of your choice will also be available.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Hit Pier 6’s patio watch party, featuring big screens, coastal views, drink specials and a featured menu. Game day drink deals include $16 to $20 buckets, $4 to $5 drafts and $6 specialty frozens alongside 50-cent game-time oysters.
Pitch25, 2120 Walker
The EaDo hotspot features private rooms available to rent, 55+ flatscreens, two large screens, no cover and the sound on. There will also be football activations on the indoor soccer field, cornhole and more.
Rockhouse, 6025 Richmond
The go-to Game Day spot will be celebrating big with themed cocktails for each team as well as the official launch of its Sunday Brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $40/person. The launch will take place on Super Bowl Sunday and be available every Sunday following.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare’s multiple televisions will be tuned into the game as the restaurant offers its special board ($45) that includes three types of boneless chicken wings (BBQ, Htown Hot and Sweet & Spicy Honey Sriracha), carrots and celery, blue cheese dressing, pickle dip and bbq chips and chili and cheese cornbread waffles (available all day on Sunday, February 11 only).
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
The first 100 guests on Super Bowl Sundahy will receive entry onto a squares board with the chase to win a $25 gift card each quarter. ALL Super Bowl attendees will receive bounce-back tickets of free fried pickles that are valid to use between February 12-18 with a minimum purchase of $20 or more.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Game Watching all-day drink specials include $2 Draft Beers and $4 Frozen Specialty Cocktails, such as Hurricanes, Jack & Coke and Margaritas. Willie’s restaurants will stay open later than usual and won’t close until the end of the game.