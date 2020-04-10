Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Easter Takeout and Drive-Thru Crawfish

With large gatherings banned and bars and restaurants not being fully operational for the time being, we’re doing things a little differently this weekend, covering five fantastic to-go options from restaurants around town (including takeout for Easter Sunday):

Live Mariachi Curbside Pickup and Farmers Market Packages at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Daily, with Mariachi on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

3601 Kirby

Featuring Tejas favorites from enchiladas and family fajitas to mole dinners and emergency queso packs, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos curbside and delivery takeout menu is offered daily; and on Friday and Saturday nights, those picking up their orders will be serenaded by a live mariachi duo while they wait. In addition, Picos has joined forces with local vendors and farmers to package fresh produce, available for curbside pick-up and delivery. Picos Produce includes two selections, a fruit and vegetable option ranging from fresh whole fruits, pre-cut fruits, and vegetables. Call 832-831-9940 or place an order online.

Butcher Shop and Dinner Packages at Doris Metropolitan

Daily Noon to 9 p.m.

2815 South Shepherd

Doris Metropolitans full Israeli steakhouse menu is available for curbside pickup, and in addition to that, guests can also order meats straight from the butcher counter, including bone-in ribeye, porterhouse and NY strip. The restaurant has also created special three-course meal packages (plus bread service and butters), with a Dinner for Two for $125 and dinner for Four for $210. Call ahead to order at 713-485-0466.

Takeaway and delivery at Mala Sichuan Bistro

Daily (closed Tuesdays at Montrose and Chinatown locations)

1201 Westheimer, 9348 Bellaire, 23119 Colonial Parkway

If the red oil dumplings from this fan favorite Sichuan restaurant aren’t already on your radar, let us put them on there. Mala is continuing to serve its full menu of family-style plates, available for takeaway and delivery from all three locations. That means you can fill up on those dumplings, plus mapo tofu, couples lung slices (beef simmered with Chinese spices), spicy water boiled fish. Chinese eggplant and dan dan noodles. There is also to-go beer and wine with recommendations by Mala’s sommelier available. Call for pickup (delivery is available through Favor and UberEats).

Drive-Thru Crawfish Boil at Goode Company Seafood

Saturday, noon until sold out

2621 Westpark; 10201 Katy

Both Goode Company seafood locations will be serving boiled and seasoned mudbugs accompanied by corn and potatoes, with options including 2.5 pounds for $20 or a 10-pound family packs for $75. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged and must be placed by Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m. Pickups are on Saturday, April 11 between noon and 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Tack on cold beers and select wines, or try a margarita kit with tequila ($40). The eatery’s signature campechana extra will also be available for an additional $17.

Easter Sunday To-Go

Sunday

Local restaurants are offering everything from family-style brunch kits complete with Easter egg decorating kits to fancy four-course meals for curbside pickup, plus some adorable holiday sweets. Check out our 2020 Houston Easter Dining Guide to find out where to get Easter eats to-go in Houston.