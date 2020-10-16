Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Mochi Donut Pop-Up and the Return of a Classic Steakhouse

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

First Anniversary at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Friday, 10:30 a.m. (giveaway); specials all day

1051 Heights

The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will be celebrating its first anniversary in Houston with free sandwiches and T-shirts for the first 50 people in line starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. All day long, Ike’s top four favorite sandwiches will be available for $6 each: Menage a Trois, Matt Cain, Meatless Mike and Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian.

The Return of Dine-In and To-Go at Pappas Bros. Downtown

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. (plus Thursday hours)

1200 McKinney

The Downtown location of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (which recently received a Wine Spectator Grand Award, , along with the Galleria and Dallas locations) is back open for in-house dining, with current hours Thursday through Saturday and hours to increase as more people return downtown. Reserve a table to feast on world-class wines, dry-aged steaks, jumbo lump crab cakes, dreamy au gratin potatoes and decadent turtle pie; or order it all to-go online.

One Year Anniversary at Traveler’s Table

Friday-Sunday

520 Westheimer

The globally-inspired Montrose restaurant is turning one this Friday, and to celebrate, it’s offering guests $1 glasses of sparkling wine at dinner (valid Friday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m.) and $1 mimosas at brunch (valid Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) throughout the weekend (limit one glass per guest). Pair your drinks with eats from Peking style duck gyoza and spicy cumin lamb to Cajun eggs benny and Mexican morning churros.

Fat Straws Bubble Tea Pop-Up at 350° Bakery

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2009 Polk

Dallas-based bubble tea concept Fat Straws is headed to Houston for four days of pop-ups featuring its mochi donuts (aka “Chewy Puff Donuts”) at EaDo’s 350° Bakery. Head there on Saturday, October 17, Sunday, October 18, Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to score donuts in flavors like strawberry, pandan coconut, ube, matcha and more.

Virtual Classes with Underbelly Hospitality

Sunday, 1 to 2 p.m.; 5 to 6 p.m.

UH’s Judith Piotrowski and Jordann Foreman present part two of their Not So Basic Bartending series, this time, covering the intricacies of gin to an all Britney Spears soundtrack. The kit for two people is $50 and includes all ingredients to make French 75 and Ramos Gin Fizz cocktails, plus a harvest grain bowl. The class will also taste through three gins. Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m.; the gin-fueled Zoom sesh starts on Sunday at 1 p.m. Next up, is Drinking with Dusty and Lucas, a virtual Oktoberfest-themed beer dinner with Hay Merchant's general manager Dusty Brittain and sous chef Lucas McKinney. Cost is $100 designed for two people, featuring Sigma Medina Sod Hazy Pale Ale, 8th Wonder Achtoberfest and Saint Arnold Pumpkinator alongside a housemade bratwurst and veggie strudel, beer braised ham hock with spaetzle, green beans, and cabbage; and spiced mini bundt cakes with Pumpkinator Glaze. Pick up your beers and ingredient kits at Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m.; and tune into the Zoom session on Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m.