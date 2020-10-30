Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Dia de los Muertos Feasts and a BOGO Halloween

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service, plus Dia de los Muertos and Halloween fun.

Dia de los Muertos with H Town Restaurant Group

Friday-Sunday

, 1600 Westheimer;

, 2200 Post Oak;

, 1777 Walker

H Town Restaurant Group will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos all weekend long, with Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi each decorated for the holiday (including altars) and featuring special multi-course menus ($46) for both dine-in and to-go. At Hugos, choose from dishes such as sslow-roasted pork tamal, wood-grilled masa stuffed with beans and cheeses, and pumpkin cheesecake. Caracol offers sopa Azteca, catch of the day Veracruzana, slow-braised short ribs, chocolate pumpkin tart and more. At Xochi, dine on dishes such as blue corn empanadas stuffed with chicken picadillo, pumpkin mole, scallops with savory red corn and pan de muerto.

Day of the Dead Celebration at Superica

Friday-Sunday

1801 North Shepherd

The Tejano joint will host a three-day Day of the Dead Celebration, featuring holiday-themed food and beverage specials (dine-in only), restaurant décor, staff costumes, Mexican candy gift bags and more. Sip Bloody Marias and Morgue-rita featuring Espolon tequila and activated charcoal, and nosh on salsa macha chicken wings and tacos ‘del fuego.’

BOGO Halloween Special at Jax Grill

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1613 Shepherd, 6510 South Rice, 9920 Gaston

Jax Grill is offering a BOGO (buy one, get one free) promotion on entrees at all locations, valid only on Halloween (Saturday, October 31). Purchase one entree — such as the famous half-pound Jax Burger, Mesquite Grilled Fajitas or Santa Fe Chicken — and get one entree of equal or lesser value free. The offer is available dine-in only.

Day of the Dead at Monkey’s Tail

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

5802 Fulton

Monkey’s Tail is hosting a Day of the Dead weekend bash, decking the place out with decor and offering food and shot specials. Stop by for weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hang out for more fun throughout the day, including a Mariachi band playing on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Día de Los Muertos Brunch Pop Up at How to Survive on Land and Sea

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3401 Harrisburg

Four East End Businesses are combining forces to celebrate the neighborhood's heritage at a Día de Los Muertos Brunch Pop Up this Sunday. Specializing in traditional Central Mexican cuisine and pan dulce, Tlahuac has created a brunch menu paying homage to its roots by through traditional and modern methods; Night Shift, the upcoming neighborhood bar by Justin Ware and Patrick Abalos, will be serving Día de Los Muertos-inspired cocktails to-go; Giant Leap Coffee will provide premium locally-roasted coffee as well as a succinct and diverse selection of tea; and How to Survive on Land and Sea will be serving retail wine and beer to-go.