Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks and Fundraisers for Pups

August 13, 2021 4:00AM

Local institution Brennan's of Houston is known for over-the-top eats and over-the-top service.
Local institution Brennan's of Houston is known for over-the-top eats and over-the-top service. Photo by Kimberly Park
click to enlarge Local institution Brennan's of Houston is known for over-the-top eats and over-the-top service. - PHOTO BY KIMBERLY PARK
Local institution Brennan's of Houston is known for over-the-top eats and over-the-top service.
Photo by Kimberly Park
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All month long through Labor Day

Houston Restaurant Weeks is continuing its run now through Labor Day, with restaurants all over the city joining in to offer prix fixe menus in support of the Houston Food Bank (the charitable event has raised a whopping $16.6 million for the food bank over the years). Check out HRW standbys like soulful Creole fine dining spot Brennan's, coastal Mexican favorite Caracol, and Peli Peli South African Kitchen, or peruse the list of restaurants and menus to find a new favorite spot.

Run in Texas 5K Six Pack Series Beer Run at Southern Star Brewing Company

Saturday, 8 .m.
3525 North Frazier

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Conroe favorite Southern Star is the next stop for Run in Texas’ 5K Six Pack Series. The run starts and finishes at the brewery, with one water stop at the 1.5 mile point manned by Toys for Tots. After the run, participants can hit the tasting room for their finisher glass and up to two 16-ounce tastings, plus food trucks, brewery tours, music and more. Take off is at 8 a.m. and registration is $65 per runner.

Hula Hoopla: 5th Anniversary Party at Eureka Heights Brewing Company

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. (plus a ticketed pre-party)
941 West 18th

Help the brewery celebrate five years at its tiki-style anniversary party, where you’ll find Hawaiian-style beer releases, including fruited sours and the return of Final Boss, plus island cuisine from smoked suckling pig sliders to huli huli chicken. There will also be live music, photo ops and super cool swag. The event is open to the public and the fun runs from noon to 6 p.m. Guests can also purchase $50 tickets to a special pre-party guided tasting event, featuring breakfast, an anniversary flight, anniversary glass and one hour of open taps; and those who want to party from home can score anniversary to-go packs ($100 including five 4-packs, two different anniversary glasses, an exclusive print and stickers).

Pet Adoption at Little Woodrow’s

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
2306 Brazos

Play with pups, adopt your new best friend, and cool off with ice cold suds at this pet adoption event from Little Woody’s and Houston Pets Alive. HPA will be taking donations, and if you bring in pet food/supplies, you’ll receive a Lone Star beer on the house.

PupSquad Fundraiser at Mutiny Wine Room

Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.
1124 Usener

Throughout the month of August, Mutiny Wine Room is celebrating St. Roch Day (officially on August 16) by hosting a fundraiser for PupSquad, donating $1 for every glass of wine and $5 for every bottle sold to help support the local nonprofit and its mission to rescue and rehome orphaned puppies. And this Sunday, there’s an added all-day celebration for the Patron Saint of Dog, with 10 percent off all bottles for on-premise consumption. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation