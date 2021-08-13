Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Houston Restaurant Weeks and Fundraisers for Pups

Houston Restaurant WeeksAll month long through Labor Day
Houston Restaurant Weeks is continuing its run now through Labor Day, with restaurants all over the city joining in to offer prix fixe menus in support of the Houston Food Bank (the charitable event has raised a whopping $16.6 million for the food bank over the years). Check out HRW standbys like soulful Creole fine dining spot Brennan's, coastal Mexican favorite Caracol, and Peli Peli South African Kitchen, or peruse the list of restaurants and menus to find a new favorite spot.
Run in Texas 5K Six Pack Series Beer Run at Southern Star Brewing CompanySaturday, 8 .m.
3525 North Frazier
Conroe favorite Southern Star is the next stop for Run in Texas’ 5K Six Pack Series. The run starts and finishes at the brewery, with one water stop at the 1.5 mile point manned by Toys for Tots. After the run, participants can hit the tasting room for their finisher glass and up to two 16-ounce tastings, plus food trucks, brewery tours, music and more. Take off is at 8 a.m. and registration is $65 per runner.
Hula Hoopla: 5th Anniversary Party at Eureka Heights Brewing CompanySaturday, noon to 6 p.m. (plus a ticketed pre-party)
941 West 18th
Help the brewery celebrate five years at its tiki-style anniversary party, where you’ll find Hawaiian-style beer releases, including fruited sours and the return of Final Boss, plus island cuisine from smoked suckling pig sliders to huli huli chicken. There will also be live music, photo ops and super cool swag. The event is open to the public and the fun runs from noon to 6 p.m. Guests can also purchase $50 tickets to a special pre-party guided tasting event, featuring breakfast, an anniversary flight, anniversary glass and one hour of open taps; and those who want to party from home can score anniversary to-go packs ($100 including five 4-packs, two different anniversary glasses, an exclusive print and stickers).
Pet Adoption at Little Woodrow’sSunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
2306 Brazos
Play with pups, adopt your new best friend, and cool off with ice cold suds at this pet adoption event from Little Woody’s and Houston Pets Alive. HPA will be taking donations, and if you bring in pet food/supplies, you’ll receive a Lone Star beer on the house.
PupSquad Fundraiser at Mutiny Wine RoomSunday, 2 to 9 p.m.
1124 Usener
Throughout the month of August, Mutiny Wine Room is celebrating St. Roch Day (officially on August 16) by hosting a fundraiser for PupSquad, donating $1 for every glass of wine and $5 for every bottle sold to help support the local nonprofit and its mission to rescue and rehome orphaned puppies. And this Sunday, there’s an added all-day celebration for the Patron Saint of Dog, with 10 percent off all bottles for on-premise consumption.