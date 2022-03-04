Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Hootenanny, Crawfish Fest and Hot New Brunch

March 4, 2022 4:00AM

Jalapeño boudin shrimp and grits make for a damn fine brunch at EaDo's Indianola.
Jalapeño boudin shrimp and grits make for a damn fine brunch at EaDo's Indianola. Photo by Mikah Danae
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Meat-Free Fridays and Restaurant Rodeo Specials

Those participating in meat-free Fridays during Lent can take a peek at our Fish Friday: Lent Restaurant Guide to find restaurants offering seafood and vegetarian specials this Lenten season.
From wild game chili and Mutton Buster cocktails to the lowdown on a first-of-its kind steakhouse and saloon right on the HLSR grounds, check out our Rodeo Specials Restaurant Guide for a roundup of Houston restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials this rodeo season.

Top Chef After Party + Pop Up Market at Stomping Grounds

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP)
1227 West 34th

Top Chef: Houston premiered last night, with Chef Evelyn Garcia representing our hometown. Locals can join Garcia and some of her culinary friends for an afterparty at Stomping Grounds on Friday, with complimentary stations like Popcorn by Kin and Snacks by Mama Lycha, plus snacks and drinks available for purchase by Garcia’s KIN HTX, former chef-testant Sasha Grumman of Sasha's Focaccia, Fat Cat Creamery, Pudgy’s Fine Cookies and more. There will also be local vendors, DJ music, mariachi and an Inflatable Velcro Wall. Tickets are $10 GA including one drink ticket and $25 for early access including a pantry gift and two beverage tickets. Kids enter free.

Heights Crawfish Festival at Raven Tower

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
310 North

The annual Heights Crawfish Festival is back, this time taking place at White Oak Music Hall’s Raven Tower, with festival gates opening at 11 a.m. Crawfish plates are $25 with potatoes and corn, and there will be other festival food and drink available for purchase as well via crawfish bucks ($1 equals 1 crawfish buck). Other attractions include local vendors, live music and a Kids World.

6th Annual Hootenanny at Eureka Heights Brew Co.

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th

With the return of the rodeo, this homegrown brewery is throwing its sixth annual Hootenanny fest, complete with live country and folk music, Kortex BBQ’s Korean-Texas fusion eats like smoked brisket, pork ribs, burnt ends and sausages, an all-new HTX rodeo market with over 16 vendors and the return of fan favorite carney beers from the Churrro! Cream Ale to the Cottontail, Buckle Bunny with cotton candy. The event is free to attend.

New Weekend Brunch at Indianola

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1201 Saint Emanuel

Chef de Cuisine Martha Wilcox has put a new spin on weekend brunch over in EaDo. Hit modern Texas restaurant Indianola to dine on next-level specialties like colossal orange-honey cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, 44 Farms Vietnamese steak and eggs with lemongrass-basil butter, co-owner Morgan Weber’s mom’s famous pancake recipe for Honey Weber’s Pancakes, jalapeño boudin shrimp and grits, and a full Texas breakfast rocking blue corn huarache, two sunny eggs, refritos, chorizo, salsa pasilla and more. Brunch cocktails — Corpse Revivers, French Coffees hit with walnut and Fernet heavy cream, and badass Bloody Marys, plus some zero proof numbers — come from the creative minds over at sister establishment Miss Carousel, which sits next door.
