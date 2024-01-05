Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: At-Cost Caviar and $99 Creole Dining for Two

January 5, 2024 4:30AM

Wine and dine on Creole favorites at Brennan's this weekend.
Wine and dine on Creole favorites at Brennan's this weekend. Photo by Debora Smail
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’s of Houston

 All month long
3300 Smith

Brennan’s has brought back its fan favorite $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, offering a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include essential starters like snapping turtle soup and jumbo lump crab ravigote (+$6), mains such as mushroom “a la Bourguignon” an wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9), and dessert choices from the classic Creole bead pudding to its famous bananas foster. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.

Caviar at Cost at a’Bouzy

 Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2300 Westheimer

Every first Friday of the month, see-and-be-seen hotspot a’Bouzy sports the ultimate caviar experience, offering caviar at cost all day long (or until you sell them out of caviar that day).

Get Fit With U.S. Fitness Market at Urban South HTX

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
1201 Oliver

Urban South HTXis teaming up with The Fellowship of Fitness to host a Fitness Market, kicking off 2024 with free to attend fitness classes; health, beauty, and fitness vendors; vegan, keto and high protein food options, a new low calorie beer release by Urban South and more.

Taste of the Championship at Minute Maid Park

Sunday, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)
501 Crawford

Held at Union Station at Minute Maid Park in anticipation of Monday’s 2024 CFP National Football Championship, top-level dining experience and fundraising event Taste of the Championship features gourmet food and drink prepared by top Houston restaurants, including 93-Til, Blood Bros. BBQ, ChòpnBlok, Fung’s Kitchen, Josephine's Gulf Coast Kitchen, Little's Oyster Bar, Pondicheri, Street to Kitchen and more. Tickets are $500 and all proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers platform.

Le Club Du Dimanche at Brasserie 19

Sunday, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
1963 West Gray

The first Sunday of the month means Le Club Du Dimanche returns to the popular River Oaks brasserie. The Swing Rendevous band will be performing at 8 p.m.. and guests are invited enjoy dinner until 9 and a raw bar until 10. There will be a two-drink minimum for those coming to simply enjoy the tunes after dinner. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation