Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: At-Cost Caviar and $99 Creole Dining for Two

$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’s of HoustonAll month long
3300 Smith
Brennan’s has brought back its fan favorite $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, offering a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include essential starters like snapping turtle soup and jumbo lump crab ravigote (+$6), mains such as mushroom “a la Bourguignon” an wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9), and dessert choices from the classic Creole bead pudding to its famous bananas foster. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.
Caviar at Cost at a’BouzyFriday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2300 Westheimer
Every first Friday of the month, see-and-be-seen hotspot a’Bouzy sports the ultimate caviar experience, offering caviar at cost all day long (or until you sell them out of caviar that day).
Get Fit With U.S. Fitness Market at Urban South HTXSaturday, noon to 5 p.m.
1201 Oliver
Urban South HTXis teaming up with The Fellowship of Fitness to host a Fitness Market, kicking off 2024 with free to attend fitness classes; health, beauty, and fitness vendors; vegan, keto and high protein food options, a new low calorie beer release by Urban South and more.
Taste of the Championship at Minute Maid ParkSunday, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)
501 Crawford
Held at Union Station at Minute Maid Park in anticipation of Monday’s 2024 CFP National Football Championship, top-level dining experience and fundraising event Taste of the Championship features gourmet food and drink prepared by top Houston restaurants, including 93-Til, Blood Bros. BBQ, ChòpnBlok, Fung’s Kitchen, Josephine's Gulf Coast Kitchen, Little's Oyster Bar, Pondicheri, Street to Kitchen and more. Tickets are $500 and all proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers platform.
Le Club Du Dimanche at Brasserie 19Sunday, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
1963 West Gray
The first Sunday of the month means Le Club Du Dimanche returns to the popular River Oaks brasserie. The Swing Rendevous band will be performing at 8 p.m.. and guests are invited enjoy dinner until 9 and a raw bar until 10. There will be a two-drink minimum for those coming to simply enjoy the tunes after dinner.