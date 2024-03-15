Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Boozy Rodeo Brunch and St. Patty's Day Shenanigans

Rodeo Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday–Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
12538 Memorial, 3452 Ella, 9955 Barker Cypress, 9920 Gaston, 23918 US-59
All five of The Union Kitchen’s Houston-area locations will celebrate the close of the Houston rodeo season with bourbon and barbecue-inspired brunch. Highlights include a BBQ Brisket Omelet, Brisket Verde Chilaquiles, BBQ Carnitas Benedict and Jalapeño Cornbread Brisket Benedict. Guests can pair their eats with bourbon-kisesd cocktails like the Bingham’s Bramble, made with country singer Ryan Bingham’s Bingham’s Original Bourbon. Reservations are recommended for and the dining experience is family-friendly.
New Brunch at Wild OatsSaturday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1222 Witte
Over in its new Spring Branch locale, Wild Oats has rolled out weekend brunch. DIg into belly-busters like the Cowboy Breakfasts with bavette steak, hash and egg and Cafe de Olla French Toast with maple syrup and berries; or lighten up with whole grain Avocado Toast and Overnight Oatss with Acai. Reservations are available via Resy, with walk-ins welcome.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party at POST HoustonSaturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
401 Franklin
The 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade will kick off from POST starting at noon this Saturday. Post will be hosting a St. Patty's Day bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. featuring an outdoor curated market, food and drink, games, balloon artists, face painting, Irish folk dancing and a ticketed U2 Tribute Band Rooftop Concert (tickets $20–$160) on the Skylawn from 8 to 10 p.m.
Houston St. Patrick’s Day Food and DrinkAll weekend long
This Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, and Houston bars and restaurants are ready to celebrate with perfect Guinness pints and corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and green beer, and all-day (and for some, weekend-long) shenanigans with bagpipers, Irish dancers and more. Check out our Houston Saint Patrick's Day 2024 Food and Drink Guide for all the details, with parties at EZ's Liquor Lounge, Irish Pub Kenneally's, McIntyre’s Downtown, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Velvet Oak Tavern and more.
Rodeo Season Dining DealsAll weekend long
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is coming to a close on Sunday, March 17, but there’s still time to score food and drink specials fit for a cowboy at Houston bars and restaurants across town. From BBQ sandwiches and pop-up saloons to extended happy hours and special discounts for rodeo ticketholders, check out our 2024 Rodeo Season Food and Drink Guide for dining specials in Houston this year.