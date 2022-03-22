Gone Mudbuggin’: Houston's Crawfish Season

The most glorious season in Houston is upon us (sorry Rodeo season, you’re over). Crawfish season runs roughly from January through July, but springtime is when crawfish are in their finest form. All season long, Houston restaurants offer specials, boils, and crawdaddy-loaded dishes to celebrate. From classic Cajun eateries to Viet-Cajun haunts, here’s where to get crawfish in Houston during mudbug season.
Acadian Coast, 2929 Navigation
An ode to Acadian and Creole flavors, this East End restaurant offers crawfish in the forms like étouffée, crawfish-smothered red snapper and buttery boils.
BB’s Tex-Orleans, multiple locations
This Tex-Cajun powerhouse is a cult favorite during mudbug season, and that’s thanks to its big, bold spices. Build your tray with crawfish, crab clusters, peel-and-eat shrimp, boiled eggs, smoked sausage, a medley of greens, melted butter and more.
Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, 2803 White Oak
Hit the ice house for crawfish from Bagzz of Bugzz every Thursday through Sunday, with live music Friday through Sunday to set the mudbug mood.
The Boil House, 606 East 11th
This Louisiana-loving crawfish house is only open during crawfish season, offering real deal LA boils and a convenient drive-through pickup option for boiled or live crawfish.
The Boot, 1206 West 20th
This laidback beer garden and Cajun kitchen rocks fried crawfish po’boys, étouffée and seasonal crawfish boils that’ll take you to Louisiana.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
During crawfish season, the Creole fine dining spot rocks crawfish specials and a series of tasty events. Dine on house crawfish cakes and eggs smothered in Hollandaise and old-fashioned Kacal sauce at brunch, get crawfish enchiladas drizzled with mezcal crema, and try the dinner feature of grilled chop served with Louisiana crawfish, andouille and cornbread pudding.
Cajun Kitchen, 6938 Wilcrest
Viet-Cajun crawfish come in flavors like garlic butter, “The Kitchen Special” and Thai basil, packed with add-ons from Cajun braised turkey necks and lemongrass clams to tamarind crab.
Crawfish & Noodles, 11360 Bellaire
One of Houston’s most well-known Viet-Cajun spots is popular for a reason. Pick your spice level and pair your crawfish with Vietnamese specialties from turkey neck and stir-fried rice noodles to crawfish fried rice.
Crawfish Cafe, 11209 Bellaire, 1026 North Shepherd
With locations in both Asiatown and the Heights, this Asian-Cajun mudbug haunt is an obvious choice during crawfish season. Get the crawdaddys tossed in flavors like the bold and tangy Kickin’ Cajun, garlic-loaded Garlic Butter, Thai-spiced Thai Basil, and more, or create your own mashup of your favorite sauces; and don’t forget to corn and potatoes, shrimp and sausages, and banh mi to soak it all up.
Crawfish Shack, 5822 FM 2100
Out in Crosby, this popular Cajun crawdad haunt offers dine-in and drive-through, with classic boils and extras from gumbo to red beans and rice.
Flying Fish, 1815 North Durham
Crawfish are back for $8.95 a pound during the season.
King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester
The German beer hall and garden boils up crawfish every Wednesday through Sunday, offering the mudbugs alongside $5 half-liter bier specials.
La Crawfish, multiple locations
Crawfish and pho make a good pairing at this Cajun-Asian fan favorite, with locations dotting the city. So do crawfish and oysters, crawfish and chicken wings, crawfish and garlic noodles…you get the deal, here.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead
This family-friendly haunt boils up Cajun-style mudbugs Thursday through Sunday from noon ‘til sold out.
Lotus Seafood, 9531 Southwest Freeway, 2825 South Kirkwood, 11710 Broadway, 10092 Veterans Memorial
With four locations, this seafood spot is known for its hot boils and loud packs, seafood and fiery sauce smothered fried rice plates that you may require a nice nap after taking down.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Head to the Mexican-American dive to score classic Cajun or jalapeno-kissed mudbugs Thursday through Sunday, hot, boiled and with add-ons including sausage, corn and potatoes. It will also be featuring crawfish and shrimp enchiladas throughout the Lenten season, wrapping on Easter Sunday.
Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway
This Louisiana-inspired neighborhood restaurant offers crawfish at market price throughout the season, plus crawfish étouffée, shrimp and crawfish fondue, crawfish bisque, and more. Look out for a Fulshear location coming soon.
Ragin’ Cajun, 4302 Richmond
Houston’s o.g. Cajun joint still slaps. Pop in for Louisiana-style crawfish boils, cold beers and good times.
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, multiple locations
Now through June, crawfish is available for dine-in, to-go or through third-party delivery, featuring bold Cajun flavors and spice levels up to Firemouth.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
The craft beer bar and pub lets the good times and crawfish boils roll on Friday through Sunday, including a $35 all-you-can-eat crawfish special on Sundays.
Tikila’s in the Heights, 2708 North Shepherd
You’ll find local mudbug slinger Hot and Buttered serving up hot and buttered crawfish at Tikila’s on select days during crawfish season. Follow along on Facebook.
Turkey Leg Hut, 4830 Almeda
Sure it’s known for its crazy good, colossal, smothered turkey legs, but not surprisingly, TLH’s crawfish boils are pretty damn good, too. Take down tasty (and cheap) mudbugs with accompaniments from corn and potatoes to sausage and turkey necks.