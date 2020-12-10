Upcoming Houston Food Events: Give Yourself the Gift of Great Sandwiches

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Sticky’s Chicken, 2311 Edwards, has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Houston for its 2020 toy drive. Now through Friday, December 18, Sticky’s will give customers 30 percent off their entire meal in exchange for a toy or gift card (must be an unopened toy for children 6+ years of age). The sticky chicken joint is serving dine in, to go and curbside and delivers through Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

This holiday season, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, is giving back to its customers by knocking $5 off orders of $20 or more on the Ike’s app every Wednesday. The app offers delivery or in-store pickup. You can also look out for free delivery this weekend.

Owner Genevieve Guy joins Houston’s French Country Wines for a special wines of Bordeaux evening at her Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial, on Tuesday, December 15. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Bistro will present a five-course dinner, each with a paired wine from French Country Wines, for $139 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For dine-in reservations, a non-refundable $40 deposit via PayPal is required. For take-home orders, which come with the wines, reservations for the dinner should be made no later than Monday, December 14, and picked up before 5 p.m. December 15. Highlights of the menu include pork, duck and hazelnut paté; filet de boeuf with sauce foie gras and a bûche de Noël Christmas log. Call 713-827-8008 or email info@bistro-555.com.

Pondicheri’s Anita Jaisinghan will host a Cuisine of Kashmir virtual cooking class from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19. Participants will get an in-depth look at some of the chef’s favorite Kashmir-inspired dishes that will spice up any holiday spread, from Lamb Roghan Josh to “Dum” Vegetables and Haak. The ingredient list and recipes will be sent out via email prior to the class. Entry to the virtual class is $30 and participants have the option to add an ingredient bag (feeds 3-4 people; local pick-up only) for an additional $70.

On Saturday, December 19, a very limited number of students will be able to join Sylvia Casares at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, to tackle the ancient art of making pork and chicken tamales, from wrapping them in corn husks to steaming them. The three-hour class concludes with everyone sitting down to eat (socially distanced, of course). The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $65 per person. And on Wednesday, December 23, Casares will host a virtual edition of her seasonal Tamalada party from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for the class and tamale kit to be picked up any time before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22 from the Sylvia’s location on Eldridge only. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

On Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South , will host Brunch with Santa, with live holiday entertainment, a holiday-themed three-course menu and desserts, and an appearance from Mr. Claus and his elf. Brunch with Santa reservations run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $65/person and $35/child under age 12. Call 346-227-5139.

Underbelly Hospitality is offering a Whoville Christmas Eve Feast To-Go, with treats from Spinach Artichoke Grinch Dip and a Triple Decker Sauerkraut Sandwich/Reuben Crostini to the Roast Beast, a 44 Farms Herb Roasted Prime Rib servied with Max & Cheese Gratin and Bacon Sausage Creamed Greens. Pick up during the Hot Cocoa Drive Through on Wednesday, December 23 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer. Cost is $225 (feeds two adults and includes all dishes on the menu, festive decor and hot cocoa at pickup).