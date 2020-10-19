This Week in Houston Food Events: Veg Out With Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go has introduced all-new veggie items to its menu (including this breakfast delight), plus a Farmers Market Taco from acclaimed chef Monica Pope.

Throughout these trying times, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, veg out on Taco Tuesday, and eat schnitzel for charity.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, October 20

Taco Tuesday Team-Up and Veggie A Go Go at Tacos A Go Go

Continuing its Taco Tuesday Team-Up series, Tacos A Go Go has introduced a vegan taco from acclaimed chef Monica Pope, who has created a vegan “Farmers Market Taco” that will be on the menu every Tuesday during the month of October. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit I’ll Have What She’s Having. Pope’s taco uses produce from local non-profit Plant It Forward, butterfly pea flowers from flora cocina and local mushrooms along with harissa on a corn tortilla. The taco spot has also introduced a new “Veggie A Go Go” vegetarian and vegan menu at all locations, including the “It’s Not Frickin’ Chicken” Taco,” Tater Taco, Cauliflower Taco, Veggie Egg Lovers Taco and plant-based Mexican “Pastor” Tacos and Quesadillas.

Wednesdays

Complimentary Weekly Pours at Brennan’s of Houston

Beginning Wednesday, October 21, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering complimentary and celebratory five-ounce pours of a weekly featured wine with the purchase of an entree. Wine Guy Marcus Gausepohl will feature different producers each week for the 'Wine Not?' Pour of the Day, beginning with a 2018 Resonance Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley). To score a gratis glass, use the code ‘WINE NOT’ when making your reservation.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio each Wednesday for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. This week, the crew from Poison Girl will be taking over, with one dollar from every featured cocktail sold donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Thursdays

Bars Across Houston Pop-Up Series at Lucille's

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

Saturday, October 24

North of the Border Enchiladas Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, owner Sylvia Casares will be rolling tortillas and showing attendees how to make her popular North of the Border Enchiladas at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge. The class will cover the Lubbock (West Texas Style Enchiladas), Laguna Madre (Crab Enchiladas) and Donna Enchiladas (Beef Enchiladas). As part of the class, everyone will also learn the secrets of Sylvia’s Texas Two Step rolling technique. The cost for the hands-on class is $65 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call or call 832-230-3842.

"A Taste of Two Legends" Wine Dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse

DAOU Family Estates and Morton’s The Steakhouse have teamed up to host “A Taste of Two Legends” wine dinner, held simultaneously at Morton’s locations across the country. Guests can enjoy a chef-curated four-course meal paired with hand-selected bottles of DAOU Family wines, with exemplary pours and highlights including a colossal lump crab and avocado salad with Hackleback caviar, a Lobster-Cargot with herbed garlic butter and crisp puff pastry; Snake River Farms filet mignon with twice-baked duck fat potatoes, brussels sprouts and truffle sauce foyot; and la bête noire with whipped cream and fresh berries. Cost is $175 per person.

EXPAND Brock’s Schnitzelfest, from Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner, is available at Antone's through the month's end. Photo by Becca Wright

All month long

H-Town Originals: Brock’s Schnitzelfest at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T C Jester, has released its next H-Town Originals for the month of October: Brock’s Schnitzelfest with Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla and Wagner collaborated on the Oktoberfest-inspired Sandwich, featuring a panko breaded pork chop served, Saint Arnold Oktoberfest apple butter, whole grain mustard and sauerkraut on a toasted pretzel bun. The Schnitzelfest sandwich sells for $8.95, with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital.

$99 Wine and Dine through October at Brennan’s

Brennan's, 3300 Smith, has extended its annual Date Night Deal through October. The $99 Wine and Dine menu for two features a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.

Fifty Cent Coffees at The Creek Group



will treat its guests to fresh brewed Creek Blend coffees for 50 cents a cup at all of their locations in the month of October, including

, 3106 White Oak;

, 6603 Westcott;

, 3333 West 11th;

, 1034 West 20th; and

3412 West Lamar.

National Vegetarian Month at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will celebrate October’s National Vegetarian Month by offering a variety of specials, with its four most popular plant-based sandwiches available for only $10 all month long. Choose from the Mack Daddy (vegan meatballs), Gramps (vegan turkey), James & the Giant Peach (vegan scallopini) or the Handsome Owl (vegan breaded chicken).

National Dessert Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

This October, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak , will be offering specially-priced slices of cakes for $7.95. A multi-layer Toll House Cake takes the stage now through October 24, followed by a giant Pumpkin Cheesecake through Halloween. Entire cakes can also be pre-ordered two days in advance for $89.95 each (feeds 20+).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Landry’s Restaurants

All Landry's restaurants will partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation for a fundraiser to raise awareness for those affected by breast cancer this month. Guests can enjoy pink specialty cocktails and desserts at any Landry’s restaurant nationwide, including Mastro’s Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Chart House, The Palm, among others, and $1 from each cocktail or dessert purchased will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Safina Mediterranean and The Naturalist Café and Lounge



Located at the

, 6750 Main,

and

are offering a selection of “pink" menu items in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with proceeds from each purchase going to the Helen David Relief Fund in its effort to support bartenders who have been affected by breast cancer. The prix fixe menu ($41) at Safina Mediterranean consists of a Texas Citrus Salad, Red Beet Arborio Risotto, and Red Velvet Cake; items are also available a la carte. Additionally, Naturalist Bar in the hotel has partnered up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to create a Pink Warrior cocktail, fashioned with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic Water and lemon, available for $10.

Pink Ribbon Bake Sale at Three Brothers Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery will be continuing its month-long tradition of a pink ribbon bake sale at all three of its Houston area locations as well as online through the month of October. Portions of all pink ribbon bakery product sales will be donated to co-owner Janice Jucker’s Susan G. Komen Race Fund to support Susan G. Komen Houston.

New and ongoing specials

Seasonal Menu at bellagreen



Local kitchen

is offering a new seasonal menu that highlights autumn ingredients, available for dine-in, to-go and delivery directly from bellagreen.com. Guests can enjoy spiced two bean chili with bell peppers, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, corn and quinoa; autumn harvest salad with roasted butternut squash, beets, baby carrots and greens with crushed pistachios, maple-infused ricotta cheese and a maple vinaigrette; autumn seared salmon served over a sweet potato and butternut squash hash and topped with caramelized pears and onions; and caramel pumpkin cheesecake served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. For every Autumn Seared Salmon dish sold in the Houston area, bellagreen will donate 50 cents to Trees For Houston whose mission is to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the greater Houston area.

Chicken Pot Pie Returns to Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is greeting the season’s first fall cold front by bringing back its famed Chicken Pot Pies. The big-as-Texas pot pie easily feeds two, very, very hungry people for $22.95, made with deli-maven Ziggy Gruber’s twist on a traditional Eastern European recipe. The pies are available to eat at the restaurant or take home.

Date Night Bundle for Two at North Italia

In celebration of National Pizza & Pasta Month, North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, is offering a new date night bundle for two, available Wednesday, October 14 through Sunday, November 1. For $50, couples can enjoy their choice of any two signature pastas, along with a side of freshly baked parmesan garlic bread and either a to-go margarita or red sangria. The offer is available for takeout and delivery, with online ordering also available.

Fall Features at Pondicheri

Not only has Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, added a beautiful raised wooden deck to expand its patio seating, it has also introduced new features this fall. Guests can look forward to the yogurt-marinated, chickpea-battered Fried Chicken Tuesdays ($40, serves two) and the spiced Vindaloo Ribs special ($50, serves two) available for lunch and dinner service every Friday while supplies last.