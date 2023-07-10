Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Latin Restaurant Weeks

July 10, 2023 4:00AM

Posh French restaurant PS-21 has launched a crave-worthy Sunday brunch.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks

The two-week Latin Restaurant Weeks campaign continues through Friday, July 21, shining a spotlight on Houston's Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. This year's participants include favorites like Andres Cafe and La Fisheria as well as newer spots like The Lymbar and Ojo de Agua. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.

Tuesday, July 11

Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

In celebration of the upcoming Bastille Day (July 14), Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner menu features a welcome reception of passed appetizers and Botanist Ramos Gin Fizz, followed by paired courses including lobster and cognac bisque, rabbit confit crêpe, tournedos rossini and brown sugar cognac ice cream. Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday, July 12

Landry’s Houston Chef Series

Landry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring its executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Brenner’s on the Bayou chef Ryan Braden is taking inspiration from the “War of Roses.” Menu features include Fish and Chips, Asparagus and Egg, Pistachio Crusted Lamb Loin, Roasted Filet Mignon and Queen Cake, each paired with beverages for $150 per person.

Thursday, July 13

The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz and wine series, featuring live jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. along with its Insatiable Glass promotion. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless wine sampling.

Free scoops at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will open its newest Houston scoop shop in Montrose at 1719 Westheimer. From 7 p.m. to midnight, guests can enjoy free scoops all night long, and the first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies.

Saturday, July 15

“Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is throwing its annual “Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Joined by Veuve Clicquot and Moët Hennessey, guests can enjoy a French afternoon filled with bubbles, rosé, specialty cocktails, food specials from Parisienne gnocchi to seafood vol au vent, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.

Sunday, July 16

Sunday Brunch at PS-21

Last weekend, PS-21, 2712 Richmond, kicked off a new brunch menu, served every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Chef Philippe Schmit’s menu features dishes like pastry boards, East Coast oysters, egg cocotte (baked eggs with lobster meat and lobster bisque) and Le Burger, with a wagyu patty, brie cheese, and caramelized onion, alongside excellent cocktails like the Frenchie Mojito hit with Green Chartreuse.

New and ongoing specials

The Generous Pour at The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille launches its 5th annual summer wine tasting event, The Generous Pour, available July 3–September 3. Guests are invited into the restaurant to sample a variety of world-class wines for $35 and the purchase of dinner, each hand-selected to pair with the menu, from two famous winemakers: Wine Enthusiast 2019 Winemaker of the Year Dave Phinney of Orin Swift Cellars and 2022 Winemaker of the Year Nicole Hitchcock of J Vineyards & Winery.

July peach specials at Ouisie’s Table

All month long, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be serving a variety of peach dishes, some just for a week and throughout July. Included are Ouisie’s own Texas peach empanadas, a salad of grilled peaches and shrimp, roasted chicken filled with grilled Texas peaches and goat cheese, grilled pork chops with chunky peach sauce and red snapper with peach salsa.

Enchilada of the Month: the Veracruz at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

This July, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will offer the Veracruz, available at both locations through the end of the month. A nod to the white beaches, rolling surf and fresh seafood of the Mexican Gulf coast, the Veracruz is a grilled fish enchilada featuring housemade corn tortillas, Veracruz sauce, and a mix of chunks of fresh tomato, white onions, green olives, jalapeno peppers and capers. The meal comes with rice and beans or a salad for $18.95, plus tax and gratuity.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
