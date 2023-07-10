This Week in Houston Food Events: Latin Restaurant Weeks

All week long
Latin Restaurant WeeksThe two-week Latin Restaurant Weeks campaign continues through Friday, July 21, shining a spotlight on Houston's Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. This year's participants include favorites like Andres Cafe and La Fisheria as well as newer spots like The Lymbar and Ojo de Agua. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
Tuesday, July 11
Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner at Brennan’s of HoustonIn celebration of the upcoming Bastille Day (July 14), Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner menu features a welcome reception of passed appetizers and Botanist Ramos Gin Fizz, followed by paired courses including lobster and cognac bisque, rabbit confit crêpe, tournedos rossini and brown sugar cognac ice cream. Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity.
Wednesday, July 12
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring its executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Brenner’s on the Bayou chef Ryan Braden is taking inspiration from the “War of Roses.” Menu features include Fish and Chips, Asparagus and Egg, Pistachio Crusted Lamb Loin, Roasted Filet Mignon and Queen Cake, each paired with beverages for $150 per person.
Thursday, July 13
The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & GardensOuisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz and wine series, featuring live jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. along with its Insatiable Glass promotion. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless wine sampling.
Free scoops at Jeni’s Splendid Ice CreamsJeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will open its newest Houston scoop shop in Montrose at 1719 Westheimer. From 7 p.m. to midnight, guests can enjoy free scoops all night long, and the first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies.
Saturday, July 15
“Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is throwing its annual “Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Joined by Veuve Clicquot and Moët Hennessey, guests can enjoy a French afternoon filled with bubbles, rosé, specialty cocktails, food specials from Parisienne gnocchi to seafood vol au vent, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.
Sunday, July 16
Sunday Brunch at PS-21Last weekend, PS-21, 2712 Richmond, kicked off a new brunch menu, served every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Chef Philippe Schmit’s menu features dishes like pastry boards, East Coast oysters, egg cocotte (baked eggs with lobster meat and lobster bisque) and Le Burger, with a wagyu patty, brie cheese, and caramelized onion, alongside excellent cocktails like the Frenchie Mojito hit with Green Chartreuse.
New and ongoing specials