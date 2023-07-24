This Week in Houston Food Events: Do Tequila Justice This National Tequila Day

Monday, July 24
National Tequila DayIt's National Tequila Day, y'all, and Houston is primed to celebrate. Offering everything from tequila flights to frozen cocktails and margs, find out where to drink up in Houston with our 2023 National Tequila Day Drinking Guide.
Tuesday, July 25
‘Tour Around the Boot’ at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, is partnering with Maze Row Wine Merchant to present an exclusive ‘Tour Around the Boot’ five-course wine dinner featuring several of Italy’s top producers at 7 p.m. Guests can highlights including scallop with short rib agridolce and glacé cherry and dry-aged delmonico with cacio e pepe hollandais. Tickets are $199 plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased via OpenTable.
Northern Italy Wine Dinner at B.B. ItaliaB.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk, will host its first wine dinner on at 6:30 p.m., featuring a five-course Northern Italy wine experience with pairings by sommelier Shaun Stockton and executive chef Bruno Amato. Cost is $95++ per person
Wednesday, July 26
Anniversary Week “Rib”bon Cutting at Pizzitola'sPizzitola's, 1703 Shepherd, is celebrating 88 years with an anniversary week kick off on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. Mark the milestone, members of the “Four Families”, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, will slice a slab of ribs. Throughout the week, and beginning immediately after the “rib”bon cutting, guests will be treated to samples of the legendary banana pudding, the “best ribs in Houston” and smoked brisket meatballs.
Wagyu & Wine Night at R-C RanchR-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Wagyu & Wine Night on Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include a wagyu fueled multi-course dinner with wine pairings.
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring its executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Willie G’s Seafood chef Brandon Soverall taking inspiration from “The Viking Age.” Reservations are $125 per person.
Thursday, July 27
An Evening of Savory, Sweet & Wine at Fluff Bake BarMother-daughter duo, pastry chef Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Dodie Wilson of Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe, have teamed up to host a “Drop it like it’s Hot an Evening of Savory, Sweet & Wine” dessert menu and wine pairing event, held at Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th. Seatings (limited) are open at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and cost is $125 per person .
Peruvian Fiestas Patrias at Pacha NikkeiPacha Nikkei, 10001 Westheimer, will usher in the Peruvian Fiestas Patrias holiday (Peru’s Independence Day) with a unique five-course Pisco Dinner alongside live music. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and each course will be paired with a two-ounce to three-ounce pisco cocktail. Reservations are required and the cost is $130 per person plus 20 percent gratuity and taxes, payable in advance.
Thursday–Friday
Special events at Warehouse 72Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, will host a three-course Murder Mystery Dinner ($79 per person) with a cast of celebrity impersonators like Sherlock Holmes, Austin Powers and Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, July 28, the restaurant will also host a five-course wine dinner paired ($109 per person) with Vintage Select Wines and with celebrity speaker Coach Wade Phillips.
Sunday, July 30
Barbie Brunch at Brasserie 19Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is going extra pink for its Barbie-inspired Sunday brunch, held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Expect Barbie-themed cocktails to be flowing alongside brunch specials and DJ beats, and wear pink to join the fun. Houstonians are invited to put on their best pink outfits to make it an afternoon to remember.
New and ongoing specials