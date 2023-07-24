Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Do Tequila Justice This National Tequila Day

July 24, 2023 4:00AM

Armandos is one excellent choice for imbibing this National Tequila Day. Find more in our guide.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, July 24

National Tequila Day

It's National Tequila Day, y'all, and Houston is primed to celebrate. Offering everything from tequila flights to frozen cocktails and margs, find out where to drink up in Houston with our 2023 National Tequila Day Drinking Guide.

Tuesday, July 25

‘Tour Around the Boot’ at Marmo

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, is partnering with Maze Row Wine Merchant to present an exclusive ‘Tour Around the Boot’ five-course wine dinner featuring several of Italy’s top producers at 7 p.m. Guests can highlights including scallop with short rib agridolce and glacé cherry and dry-aged delmonico with cacio e pepe hollandais. Tickets are $199 plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased via OpenTable.

Northern Italy Wine Dinner at B.B. Italia

B.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk, will host its first wine dinner on at 6:30 p.m., featuring a five-course Northern Italy wine experience with pairings by sommelier Shaun Stockton and executive chef Bruno Amato. Cost is $95++ per person

Wednesday, July 26

Anniversary Week “Rib”bon Cutting at Pizzitola's

Pizzitola's, 1703 Shepherd, is celebrating 88 years with an anniversary week kick off on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. Mark the milestone, members of the “Four Families”, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, will slice a slab of ribs. Throughout the week, and beginning immediately after the “rib”bon cutting, guests will be treated to samples of the legendary banana pudding, the “best ribs in Houston” and smoked brisket meatballs.

Wagyu & Wine Night at R-C Ranch

R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Wagyu & Wine Night on Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. T﻿ickets are $125 and include a wagyu fueled multi-course dinner with wine pairings.

Landry’s Houston Chef Series

Landry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring its executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Willie G’s Seafood chef Brandon Soverall taking inspiration from “The Viking Age.” Reservations are $125 per person.

Thursday, July 27

An Evening of Savory, Sweet & Wine at Fluff Bake Bar

Mother-daughter duo, pastry chef Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Dodie Wilson of Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe, have teamed up to host a “Drop it like it’s Hot an Evening of Savory, Sweet & Wine” dessert menu and wine pairing event, held at Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th. Seatings (limited) are open at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and cost is $125 per person .

Peruvian Fiestas Patrias at Pacha Nikkei

Pacha Nikkei, 10001 Westheimer, will usher in the Peruvian Fiestas Patrias holiday (Peru’s Independence Day) with a unique five-course Pisco Dinner alongside live music. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and each course will be paired with a two-ounce to three-ounce pisco cocktail. Reservations are required and the cost is $130 per person plus 20 percent gratuity and taxes, payable in advance.

Thursday–Friday

Special events at Warehouse 72

Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, will host a three-course Murder Mystery Dinner ($79 per person) with a cast of celebrity impersonators like Sherlock Holmes, Austin Powers and Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, July 28, the restaurant will also host a five-course wine dinner paired ($109 per person) with Vintage Select Wines and with celebrity speaker Coach Wade Phillips.

Sunday, July 30

Barbie Brunch at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is going extra pink for its Barbie-inspired Sunday brunch, held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Expect Barbie-themed cocktails to be flowing alongside brunch specials and DJ beats, and wear pink to join the fun. Houstonians are invited to put on their best pink outfits to make it an afternoon to remember. 

New and ongoing specials

Wine & Dine at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, brings back its Wine & Dine menu for two now through July 31. For $123 per couple, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) from wine guy Rich Carter’s selection (or choose $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast list).

July peach specials at Ouisie’s Table

All month long, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be serving a variety of peach dishes, some just for a week and throughout July. Included are Ouisie’s own Texas peach empanadas, a salad of grilled peaches and shrimp, roasted chicken filled with grilled Texas peaches and goat cheese, grilled pork chops with chunky peach sauce and red snapper with peach salsa.

Enchilada of the Month: the Veracruz at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

This July, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will offer the Veracruz, available at both locations through the end of the month. A nod to the Mexican Gulf coast, the Veracruz is a grilled fish enchilada featuring housemade corn tortillas, Veracruz sauce, and a mix of chunks of fresh tomato, white onions, green olives, jalapeno peppers and capers. The meal comes with rice and beans or a salad for $18.95, plus tax and gratuity.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

