Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Lunar New Year and Game Day Grub

February 5, 2024 4:00AM

Home Run Dugout invites Super Bowl fans to eat and drink good while watching the action.
Home Run Dugout invites Super Bowl fans to eat and drink good while watching the action. Photo by Duc Hoang
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, February 8

Brovia Wine Dinner at Ostia

Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy, will host its first-ever wine dinner, featuring legendary producer Brovia Winery. The evening will begin with light bites and bubbles in Ostia’s dining room at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course, family-style menu curated by chef Travis McShane and expertly paired with Brovia wines. A representative from Brovia will guide guests through each wine. Tickets are $180 per person and space is limited.

Friday, February 9

Behind the Menu: Lunar New Year Dinner at Finn Hall

Finn Hall, 712 Main, is launching “Behind the Menu,” a curated themed dinner series featuring culinary creations by Finn Hall’s local up-and-coming and award-winning chefs, paired with crafted cocktails from elevated inhouse bar Swallow’s Nest. The dinner series will launch this Friday with a Lunar New Year celebration and four-course meal from Fire Noodz with drink pairings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person and highlights include steamed pork and veggie dumplings, spicy soy sauce noodle, karaage bao and mochi and moon cake.

Friday-Sunday

Lunar New Year

To welcome the Year of the Dragon, Phat Eatery will once again host multiple seatings for its Malaysian New Year’s feast. Seatings run Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. (Lunar New Year’s Day), Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m. and on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins). At each seating, guests will enjoy a special tasting menu, presented family style—think smoked duck wraps, prosperity toss salmon and short rib beef rendang, plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Cost is $88 per person and $28 for children age 4–12.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire, will offer BOGO Korean Soju to accompany its premium AYCE Korean barbecue all weekend long.

Saturday, February 10

Galentine’s Brunch at Brenna’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Creole-style Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a reservation by calling 713-522-9711.

Saturday and Sunday

Year of the Dragon Lobster Special at Duck N Bao

Duck N Bao, 5535 Memorial, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Dual Lobster Tail Special for $19.99, available from Saturday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 14. Served family style, the platter will feature two lobster tails prepared salt and pepper style or in a luxurious truffle sauce topped with freshly shaved truffle (+$10).

Sunday, February 11

Galentine’s Brunch at Trattoria Sofia

Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, invites pals to enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, Campari cocktails,, DJ tunes and more at its Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

Houston Super Bowl Watch Parties

The Super Bowl LVIII is going down at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium, as fans watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the championship. Check out our 2024 Super Bowl Dining Guide to find the Houston bars and restaurants getting in on the game day action with watch parties, food and drink specials, and Super Bowl fun.

New and ongoing specials

Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Locals can head to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.

All month long

Hope Yucatan Fundraiser at Etoile

Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown, will be raising funds for Hope Yucatan, which works to fight generational poverty in several Yucatan, Mexico communities, after co-owner Monica Bui and her son went on a mission trip with the organization last year. Chef-owner Philippe Verpiand has created two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner ($75, with $8 to the charity) and one for weekend brunch ($38, with $4 to the charity) to raise funds for Hope Yucatan and its mission. The efforts will begin in February and continue March-July, then September-November.

Mardi Gras Kolache at Kolache Shoppe

All Kolache Shoppe locations will feature Mardi Gras-inspired kolaches as its February sweet and savory specials. The King Cake Kolache features sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and pecans and is finished with almond-vanilla glaze and a dusting of colored sugar (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway; Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland; and on Monday, February 12 at Greenway and on Fat Tuesday, February 13 at all locations). The Boudin Kolache is a collaboration with La Boucherie out of Spring, Texas filled with fresh pork boudin using Grandma’s recipe (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway and Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland). 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation