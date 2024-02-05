This Week in Houston Food Events: Lunar New Year and Game Day Grub

Wednesday, February 8
Brovia Wine Dinner at OstiaOstia, 2032 Dunlavy, will host its first-ever wine dinner, featuring legendary producer Brovia Winery. The evening will begin with light bites and bubbles in Ostia’s dining room at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course, family-style menu curated by chef Travis McShane and expertly paired with Brovia wines. A representative from Brovia will guide guests through each wine. Tickets are $180 per person and space is limited.
Friday, February 9
Behind the Menu: Lunar New Year Dinner at Finn HallFinn Hall, 712 Main, is launching “Behind the Menu,” a curated themed dinner series featuring culinary creations by Finn Hall’s local up-and-coming and award-winning chefs, paired with crafted cocktails from elevated inhouse bar Swallow’s Nest. The dinner series will launch this Friday with a Lunar New Year celebration and four-course meal from Fire Noodz with drink pairings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person and highlights include steamed pork and veggie dumplings, spicy soy sauce noodle, karaage bao and mochi and moon cake.
Friday-Sunday
Lunar New YearTo welcome the Year of the Dragon, Phat Eatery will once again host multiple seatings for its Malaysian New Year’s feast. Seatings run Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. (Lunar New Year’s Day), Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m. and on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins). At each seating, guests will enjoy a special tasting menu, presented family style—think smoked duck wraps, prosperity toss salmon and short rib beef rendang, plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Cost is $88 per person and $28 for children age 4–12.
In honor of the Lunar New Year, Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire, will offer BOGO Korean Soju to accompany its premium AYCE Korean barbecue all weekend long.
Saturday, February 10
Galentine’s Brunch at Brenna’s of HoustonBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Creole-style Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a reservation by calling 713-522-9711.
Saturday and Sunday
Year of the Dragon Lobster Special at Duck N BaoDuck N Bao, 5535 Memorial, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Dual Lobster Tail Special for $19.99, available from Saturday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 14. Served family style, the platter will feature two lobster tails prepared salt and pepper style or in a luxurious truffle sauce topped with freshly shaved truffle (+$10).
Sunday, February 11
Galentine’s Brunch at Trattoria SofiaTrattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, invites pals to enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, Campari cocktails,, DJ tunes and more at its Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.
Houston Super Bowl Watch PartiesThe Super Bowl LVIII is going down at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium, as fans watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off for the championship. Check out our 2024 Super Bowl Dining Guide to find the Houston bars and restaurants getting in on the game day action with watch parties, food and drink specials, and Super Bowl fun.
New and ongoing specials
Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-YaLocals can head to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.
All month long