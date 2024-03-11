Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Gyro Tacos and a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up

March 11, 2024 4:00AM

Tacos A Go Go and Kriti Kitchen have teamed up on a special taco during National Women's History Month.
Tacos A Go Go and Kriti Kitchen have teamed up on a special taco during National Women's History Month. Photo by Dylan McEwan/Scurfield Group
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Citizens of Montrose Give Benefit Brunch for Galveston Bay Foundation

From March 11–17, any purchases made at Citizens of Montrose, 907 Westheimer, will be matched with a 25 percent donation back to Galveston Bay Foundation. To help support the cause, simply mention the GBF Benefit Brunch. 

Thursday, March 14

Pi Day at Homeslice


In celebration of Pi Day, Home Slice Pizza, 3701 Travis, will debut the newest addition to its ‘Tried and True’ menu –– the #8: Supreme. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Midtown pizza joint will sell slices for $3.14.

Jane’s Dine Inn Pi(e) Day Pop-Up

Known for her incredible pies, chef Jane Wild welcomes pie and coffee fans to gather at Jane’s Dine Inn, 1745 ½ West Alabama, for a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect 10 sweet and savory pies available by the slice alongside coffees from Little Dreamer Coffee, with scoop of Honey Child Ice Cream or a side salad available to add to any order. Pre-orders for whole pies are encouraged.

Friday, March 15

Fish Fridays

Those honoring Lent by giving up meat on Fridays can check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston throughout Lenten season (through good Friday on March 29).

Saturday, March 18

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party at POST Houston

The 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade will kick off from Post Houston, 401 Franklin, starting at noon this Saturday. Post will be hosting a St. Patty's Day from noon to 4 p.m.. featuring an outdoor curated market, games, balloon artists, face painting, Irish folk dancing and a ticketed U2 Tribute Band Rooftop Concert (tickets $20–$160) on the Skylawn from 8 to 10 p.m.
.
All month long

Women’s History Month

This March, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate Women’s History Month, creating inspired cocktails with a portion of proceeds donated to their charitable group of choice. Find the inspired drinks at Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Better Luck Tomorrow, Double Trouble, Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Little Dipper, Off The Record, Poison Girl, Potente, Riel, Rosewater, Soma Sushi, Trez Art and Wine Bistro and Two Headed Dog.

Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity I'll Have What She's Having. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.

Southern Smoke Special at Vinny’s

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March.

New and ongoing specials

Easter specials at Common Bond

Common Bond has created an Easter Log Cake, made with carrot cake, apricot gelée and cheesecake mousseline and decorated with fondant flowers, available for preorder now through March 25. Pickup will take place from March 29 through March 31 at all Common Bond Bistro locations plus On-The-Go MarqE. Six-packs of assorted macaron are also available for preorder, featuring Tiramisu, Lavender, Vanilla, Chocolate, Birthday Cake and Strawberry for $18. Classic cinnamon roll-flavored Easter Buns with vanilla icing and pastel sprinkles will make their debut in-store at all Common Bond locations on March 18-March 31 for $5.50/each.

Piroshky Piroshky Pop-Up

Acclaimed Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its handmade Eastern European-inspired pies to Texas once again, with pre-orders for Houston pickup available through Wednesday, March 20 for pickup at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, March 22. Score favorites like the Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky and Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll.

Rodeo Season Dining Deals

As the entire city is abuzz as Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo takes over NRG Park (now through Sunday, March 17) Houston bars and restaurants across town are rodeo-ready with food and drink specials fit for a cowboy. From BBQ sandwiches and pop-up saloons to extended happy hours and special discounts for rodeo ticketholders, check out our 2024 Rodeo Season Food and Drink Guide for dining specials in Houston this year.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation