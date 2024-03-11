This Week in Houston Food Events: Gyro Tacos and a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up

All week long
Citizens of Montrose Give Benefit Brunch for Galveston Bay FoundationFrom March 11–17, any purchases made at Citizens of Montrose, 907 Westheimer, will be matched with a 25 percent donation back to Galveston Bay Foundation. To help support the cause, simply mention the GBF Benefit Brunch.
Thursday, March 14
Pi Day at Homeslice
In celebration of Pi Day, Home Slice Pizza, 3701 Travis, will debut the newest addition to its ‘Tried and True’ menu –– the #8: Supreme. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Midtown pizza joint will sell slices for $3.14.
Jane’s Dine Inn Pi(e) Day Pop-UpKnown for her incredible pies, chef Jane Wild welcomes pie and coffee fans to gather at Jane’s Dine Inn, 1745 ½ West Alabama, for a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect 10 sweet and savory pies available by the slice alongside coffees from Little Dreamer Coffee, with scoop of Honey Child Ice Cream or a side salad available to add to any order. Pre-orders for whole pies are encouraged.
Friday, March 15
Fish FridaysThose honoring Lent by giving up meat on Fridays can check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston throughout Lenten season (through good Friday on March 29).
Saturday, March 18
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party at POST HoustonThe 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade will kick off from Post Houston, 401 Franklin, starting at noon this Saturday. Post will be hosting a St. Patty's Day from noon to 4 p.m.. featuring an outdoor curated market, games, balloon artists, face painting, Irish folk dancing and a ticketed U2 Tribute Band Rooftop Concert (tickets $20–$160) on the Skylawn from 8 to 10 p.m.
.
All month long
Women’s History MonthThis March, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate Women’s History Month, creating inspired cocktails with a portion of proceeds donated to their charitable group of choice. Find the inspired drinks at Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Better Luck Tomorrow, Double Trouble, Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Little Dipper, Off The Record, Poison Girl, Potente, Riel, Rosewater, Soma Sushi, Trez Art and Wine Bistro and Two Headed Dog.
Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity I'll Have What She's Having. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.
Southern Smoke Special at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March.
New and ongoing specials