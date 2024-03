This Week in Houston Food Events: Gyro Tacos and a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up

Citizens of Montrose Give Benefit Brunch for Galveston Bay Foundation

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:From March 11–17, any purchases made at Citizens of Montrose , 907 Westheimer, will be matched with a 25 percent donation back to Galveston Bay Foundation . To help support the cause, simply mention the GBF Benefit Brunch.In celebration of Pi Day, Home Slice Pizza , 3701 Travis, will debut the newest addition to its ‘Tried and True’ menu –– the #8: Supreme. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Midtown pizza joint will sell slices for $3.14.Known for her incredible pies, chef Jane Wild welcomes pie and coffee fans to gather at, 1745 ½ West Alabama, for a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect 10 sweet and savory pies available by the slice alongside coffees from Little Dreamer Coffee, with scoop of Honey Child Ice Cream or a side salad available to add to any order. Pre-orders for whole pies are encouraged.Those honoring Lent by giving up meat on Fridays can check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston throughout Lenten season (through good Friday on March 29).The 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade will kick off from, 401 Franklin, starting at noon this Saturday. Post will be hosting a St. Patty's Day from noon to 4 p.m.. featuring an outdoor curated market, games, balloon artists, face painting, Irish folk dancing and a ticketed U2 Tribute Band Rooftop Concert ( tickets $20–$160) on the Skylawn from 8 to 10 p.m.This March, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate Women’s History Month, creating inspired cocktails with a portion of proceeds donated to their charitable group of choice. Find the inspired drinks atand Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions. Vinny’s , 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March. Common Bond has created an Easter Log Cake, made with carrot cake, apricot gelée and cheesecake mousseline and decorated with fondant flowers, available for preorder now through March 25. Pickup will take place from March 29 through March 31 at all Common Bond Bistro locations plus On-The-Go MarqE. Six-packs of assorted macaron are also available for preorder, featuring Tiramisu, Lavender, Vanilla, Chocolate, Birthday Cake and Strawberry for $18. Classic cinnamon roll-flavored Easter Buns with vanilla icing and pastel sprinkles will make their debut in-store at all Common Bond locations on March 18-March 31 for $5.50/each.Acclaimed Seattle bakeryis bringing its handmade Eastern European-inspired pies to Texas once again, with pre-orders for Houston pickup available through Wednesday, March 20 for pickup at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, March 22. Score favorites like the Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky and Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll.As the entire city is abuzz as Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo takes over NRG Park (now through Sunday, March 17) Houston bars and restaurants across town are rodeo-ready with food and drink specials fit for a cowboy. From BBQ sandwiches and pop-up saloons to extended happy hours and special discounts for rodeo ticketholders, check out our 2024 Rodeo Season Food and Drink Guide for dining specials in Houston this year.