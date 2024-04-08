This Week in Houston Food Events: Solar Eclipse Dining Deals and a Riff on the Famed Houston’s Restaurant

All week long
Black Restaurant Week HoustonBlack Restaurant Week Houston once again joins the nationwide tour, running now through Sunday, April 14, inviting locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding area. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted local favorites including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries, Taste of Nigeria and more.
Monday, April 8
Solar Eclipse Food and Drink SpecialsThe highly-anticipated total solar eclipse is crossing North America (with the path of totality passing right through parts of Texas) this Monday. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun and day turns into darkness, several Houston bars, restaurants and hospitality spots will be celebrating with Eclipse Watch Parties, cosmic food and drink specials and more. Find the details in our 2024 Houston Eclipse Food and Drink Guide.
Monday–Tuesday
Ramadan at Burger BodegaFrom now until the end of Ramadan (April 9), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve a post-sundown menu featuring cheeseburger samosas and a rose sharbat shake, available from 7:30 p.m. until close.
Wednesday, April 10
San Polino Brunello Di Montalcino Wine Dinner at TavolaGuests can enjoy a four-course San Polino Brunello Di Montalcino Wine Dinner at Tavola, 1800 Post Oak for $210++ per person. Enjoy an apertivo of focaccia with smoked artichokes followed by pappa al pomodoro with octopus, gnudi with guanciale and sage butter, NY strip in Tuscan herb hollandaise and Florentine semifreddo.
Thursday, April 11
Heaven’s Door Whiskey Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Heaven’s Door Whiskey Dinner on the Patio on Thursday, April 11, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7. The cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required as seating is very limited.
Texas Wine Dinner at Marvino's Italian SteakhouseMarvino's Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, will host a four-course Texas Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Highlights include short ribs in sherry cream sauce paired with the Fall Creek Vineyards GSM; bell pepper crabcake and Fall Creek Vineyards Lescalo Chenin Blanc; filet mignon with port wine reduction and 2017 Becker Vineyards Ranger Hayes Red Blend; and a blackberry chocolate cake paired with Messina Hof Black Label Red Blend. Cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-220-7200.
Wine & Cheese Pairing at The Texas Wine SchoolThe Texas Wine School, 2301 Portsmouth, is hosting a Wine & Cheese Pairing with the Houston Dairymaids from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants can enjoy fresh, soft un-aged cheese, soft-ripened cheese, smear-ripened cheese, semi-soft cheese, semi-hard cheese, hard cheese and blue cheese paired with six wines (rose, light white, full-bodied white, sweet white, light red, full-bodied red and sparkling wine). Tickets are $90.
Sunday, April 14
Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena ComplexBbq enthusiasts will want to snag tickets to the 11th annual Houston Barbecue Festival before they sell out. The popular event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton. This year’s epic lineup features newcomers and returning favorites, including Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Rd Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, Tejas Chocolate & BBQ and more. Tickets are $65 pre-sale GA ($80 full price) and $125 pre-sale VIP ($150 full price).
First Anniversary Ibiza Party at Se7en Restaurant & LoungeSe7en Restaurant & Lounge, 3300 Kirby, will celebrate its first anniversary with an Ibiza all-white theme dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, featuring the new Latin and Mediterranean-inspired menu and live entertainment by acclaimed Latin band, Calle Swing; plus expanded brunch offerings, now available on both Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yuston’s Pop-Up at Theodore RexTheodore Rex, 1302 Nance, is bringing back its beloved pop-up Yuston’s, a riff on the classic restaurant Houston’s, on Sunday, April 14. The spoof takes the nostalgic classics of Houston’s and gives ‘em a T-Rex twist—think spinach artichoke dip hit with Roquefort blue cheese fondue and French dip stuffed with prime rib and horseradish served with mushroom jus, and tempura fried chicken tenders with “too many dipping sauces.” Book your spot via Resy, with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m.
All month long
Autism Acceptance Month at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 25 Waterway and local nonprofit Avondale House are joining forces to champion Autism Acceptance Month. Through April, Dessert Gallery is offering an autism acceptance hand-decorated butter cookie, with 10 percent of proceeds from each sale benefiting the Avondale House and its mission to provide resources and support while empowering individuals to realize their utmost capabilities.
New and ongoing specials