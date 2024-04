This Week in Houston Food Events: Solar Eclipse Dining Deals and a Riff on the Famed Houston’s Restaurant

Black Restaurant Week Houston

Solar Eclipse Food and Drink Specials

Ramadan at Burger Bodega

San Polino Brunello Di Montalcino Wine Dinner at Tavola

Heaven’s Door Whiskey Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Texas Wine Dinner at Marvino's Italian Steakhouse

Wine & Cheese Pairing at The Texas Wine School

Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex

First Anniversary Ibiza Party at Se7en Restaurant & Lounge

Yuston’s Pop-Up at Theodore Rex

Autism Acceptance Month at Dessert Gallery

Passover Catering at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Crawmen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Black Restaurant Week Houston once again joins the nationwide tour, running now through Sunday, April 14, inviting locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding area. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted local favorites includingand more.The highly-anticipated total solar eclipse is crossing North America (with the path of totality passing right through parts of Texas) this Monday. As the moon passes between Earth and the sun and day turns into darkness, several Houston bars, restaurants and hospitality spots will be celebrating with Eclipse Watch Parties, cosmic food and drink specials and more. Find the details in our 2024 Houston Eclipse Food and Drink Guide From now until the end of Ramadan (April 9), Burger Bodega , 4520 Washington, will serve a post-sundown menu featuring cheeseburger samosas and a rose sharbat shake, available from 7:30 p.m. until close.Guests can enjoy a four-course San Polino Brunello Di Montalcino Wine Dinner at, 1800 Post Oak for $210++ per person. Enjoy an apertivo of focaccia with smoked artichokes followed by pappa al pomodoro with octopus, gnudi with guanciale and sage butter, NY strip in Tuscan herb hollandaise and Florentine semifreddo., 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Heaven’s Door Whiskey Dinner on the Patio on Thursday, April 11, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7. The cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required as seating is very limited. Marvino's Italian Steakhouse , 24002 Northwest Freeway, will host a four-course Texas Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Highlights include short ribs in sherry cream sauce paired with the Fall Creek Vineyards GSM; bell pepper crabcake and Fall Creek Vineyards Lescalo Chenin Blanc; filet mignon with port wine reduction and 2017 Becker Vineyards Ranger Hayes Red Blend; and a blackberry chocolate cake paired with Messina Hof Black Label Red Blend. Cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-220-7200., 2301 Portsmouth, is hosting a Wine & Cheese Pairing with the Hfrom 7 to 9 p.m. Participants can enjoy fresh, soft un-aged cheese, soft-ripened cheese, smear-ripened cheese, semi-soft cheese, semi-hard cheese, hard cheese and blue cheese paired with six wines (rose, light white, full-bodied white, sweet white, light red, full-bodied red and sparkling wine). Tickets are $90.Bbq enthusiasts will want to snag tickets to the 11th annual Houston Barbecue Festival before they sell out. The popular event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the, 8233 Will Clayton. This year’s epic lineup features newcomers and returning favorites, includingand more. Tickets are $65 pre-sale GA ($80 full price) and $125 pre-sale VIP ($150 full price). Se7en Restaurant & Lounge , 3300 Kirby, will celebrate its first anniversary with an Ibiza all-white theme dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, featuring the new Latin and Mediterranean-inspired menu and live entertainment by acclaimed Latin band, Calle Swing; plus expanded brunch offerings, now available on both Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Theodore Rex , 1302 Nance, is bringing back its beloved pop-up Yuston’s, a riff on the classic restaurant Houston’s, on Sunday, April 14. The spoof takes the nostalgic classics of Houston’s and gives ‘em a T-Rex twist—think spinach artichoke dip hit with Roquefort blue cheese fondue and French dip stuffed with prime rib and horseradish served with mushroom jus, and tempura fried chicken tenders with “too many dipping sauces.” Book your spot via Resy , with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. Dessert Gallery , 3600 Kirby, 25 Waterway and local nonprofitare joining forces to champion Autism Acceptance Month. Through April, Dessert Gallery is offering an autism acceptance hand-decorated butter cookie, with 10 percent of proceeds from each sale benefiting the Avondale House and its mission to provide resources and support while empowering individuals to realize their utmost capabilities.New and ongoing specialsPassover begins before sundown on Monday, April 22 and ends after nightfall on April 30; and Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant and Bakery , 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help folks celebrate, offering a special Passover Catering Menu featuring matzo balls, quarts of chicken soup, gelfilte fish, chicken liver, macaroons and more. Order by Monday, April 15 for pickup no later than 2 p.m. Monday, April 22. The deli will reopen on Wednesday, April 24.For the first time since 2019, Ramen Tatsu-Ya , 1722 California, is bringing back Crawmen ($17), its signature crawfish-meets-ramen dish. Available now through April 21, the dish features spicy crawfish tonkotsu broth, andouille sausage, “bayou butter,” corn, peppers, and(marinated, soft-boiled egg).