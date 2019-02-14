Upcoming Houston Food Events: Win Ramen for a Year at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

With rodeo season right around the corner, Killen's Barbecue chef and pitmaster Ronnie Killen is helping Papa John’s Houston get rodeo-ready with Killen’s Barbecue Brisket Pizza, a limited-time offer available Monday, February 18 through Sunday, March 31 at all participating Papa John’s Houston locations, as well as at NRG Park, home to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The pizza features smoked brisket and housemade barbecue sauce, onions, pickles, a generous amount of mozzarella cheese and crispy bacon, sold in large-size-only for $17.99 (available regular or thin crust).

From Monday, February 18 to Sunday, March 3, The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer a flight featuring Girl Scout Cookies and Karbach beers that complement the flavor profile of each cookie. Guests can test their taste buds with Daymaker Brut Rose IPA and Shortbread Trefoils, Chocolate Stout and Thin Mints, Love Street and Lemonades, and Rodeo Clown DIPA and Caramel Delights for $9.95.

On Wednesday, February 20, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, will celebrate its second anniversary. All guests wearing one of the shop’s branded T-shirts can get 15-percent off the purchase of their ramen bowl from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. until supplies last, patrons can also enjoy a complimentary draft pour of Buckle Bunny cream ale by Eureka Heights Brewing Company. Online, Houstonians can visit Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Instagram or Facebook to submit name ideas for the restaurant’s annual cat-naming contest, with the chance to win ramen for a year. The 2018 winning name, “Meowtrose,” will be retired for this year’s winning moniker.

The HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will take place at NRG Park on Thursday, February 21 through Saturday, February 23. More than 250 teams will compete, and while most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon. The carnival is also open to the public. Tickets are $20 ($5 for kids age three to 12) and include a complimentary sliced barbecue beef sandwich plate, access to live music areas and admission to the carnival.

EXPAND Head to Eight Row Flint to sip The Pink Rattlesnake (a hibiscus-serrano margarita) on National Margarita Day. Photo by Carla Gomez

On Friday, February 22, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will celebrate National Margarita Day and Go Texan Day with specialty margaritas and the launch of its Real Ale Single Barrel Whiskey, 100 proof and twice-distilled only Texas. Order a half or full pour to be the first to try it, plus get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Real Ale gift basket. Eight Row will draw a winner at 7 p.m. Specials for the night include $4 Real ale Fireman’s 4 (draft) and Real ale Hans Pills (can), $5 and $10 Real Ale Single Barrel pours, and $7 happy hour margaritas from 2 to 6 p.m. ($11 regular), including the hibiscus-serrano Pink Rattlesnake, passionfruit-papaya Howdy Ma’am, mixed berry Midnight Cowboy and coconut-pineapple Port of Call.

Guests are invited to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, to get a taste of “The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold” for a special price on National Margarita Day, Friday, February 22. Created by H Town Restaurant Group sommelier/beverage director Sean Beck and the only margarita to appear on the menu at all of chef Hugo Ortega’s award-winning Mexican restaurants, the incredibly smooth cocktail is kissed with 25-year aged Grand Marnier and wood-aged Anejo Tequila from Gran Centenario. Get it for $15 (regularly $29) all day at all three restaurants. Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi will also offer a Margarita-paired Tasting Menu ($60), giving guests a chance to indulge in the world’s most popular cocktail in three forms.

Houston Food Bank’s f.r.e.s.h Young Professionals will host its fourth annual f.r.e.s.h. Gumbo Cook Off from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 23 at Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th. The event will feature a competition of the favorite Mardi Gras celebration dish all while supporting the Houston Food Bank, with a fun-filled afternoon of gumbo, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and $100 for VIP. The event is 21-and-up.

On Monday, February 25, the Taste of Italy Houston event will take place at Hilton Post Oak, 2001 Post Oak. The public can register for the Grand Tasting (free with registration from 3 to 5 p.m.), featuring over 100 wines from over 50 wineries, specialty meats, cheeses and more; as well as “The Italy-Texas factor: How to pair Texas BBQ with Italian wine” seminar and tasting ($20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.).