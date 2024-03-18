Navigation
Restaurant News

This Week in Houston Food Events: Whiskey Wednesday and Easter Sweets

March 18, 2024 4:00AM

Pre-order Common Bond 's Easter Log Cake for your holiday spread.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, March 19

Pojer e Sandri Wine Dinner at Marmo

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, invites guests for a taste of of Alto Adige wine and cuisine featuring the wines of Pojur e Sandri. Chef Eli Jackson has crafted a five-course Northern Italian-inspired tasting menu to pair with the Alpine wines. Cost is $150 per person plus tax and gratuity including a cocktail reception and live piano music.

Wednesday, March 20

Whiskey Wednesdays at Aiko

In anticipation of International Whiskey Day on March 27, Aiko, 1902 Washington, is hosting Whiskey Wednesdays from 5 to 10 p.m. every week in March. This Wednesday features Japanese Whiskey Flights ($50), with four 1-ounce pours of Suntory AO, Suntory Hibiki Harmony, Suntory Hakushu 12 and Suntory Yamazaki 12. Pair it with $8 chicken karaage and $10 caviar. With every flight purchased, guests will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 gift card with the winner chosen at the end of the night.

Thursday, March 21

Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting at The Woodlands Country Club

All-inclusive tasting experience Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting is going down at The Woodlands Country Club, 100 Grand Fairway, from 6 to 9 p.m. Industry experts will be on hand to guide, educate and share their passion with attendees about all things tequila while guests enjoy food, music, and tequila/mezcal. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door.

Friday, March 22

Fish Fridays

Those honoring Lent by giving up meat on Fridays can check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston throughout Lenten season and through Good Friday on March 29.

Friday–Sunday

Tomball German Heritage Festival

The family-friendly Tomball German Heritage Festival returns to Old Downtown on Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 23. Festival goers can expect 200+ vendors, roaming street performances and cultural music, and festival fare from German eats to beer and wine. The event is free to attend, with free parking and a weekend shuttle service.
All month long

Women’s History Month

This March, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate Women’s History Month, creating inspired cocktails with a portion of proceeds donated to their charitable group of choice. Find the inspired drinks at Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Better Luck Tomorrow, Double Trouble, Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Little Dipper, Off The Record, Poison Girl, Potente, Riel, Rosewater, Soma Sushi, Trez Art and Wine Bistro and Two Headed Dog.

Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity I'll Have What She's Having. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.

Southern Smoke Special at Vinny’s

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, March pizza series partner is hospitality industry nonprofit Southern Smoke, with the “Southern Smoke Special” pizza available all month long. Crafted by Vinny’s executive chef Paul Lewis and Southern Smoke’s Chris Shepherd, the special pie features pepperoni, mesquite grilled portobello and jalapeño peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella and cracked black pepper. Get it by the sslice ($5.25) and whole pies ($28) for dine-in, pickup or delivery via DoorDash. The pizza shop will also offer a special collaboration for Dynamo fanatics, The #Hustlin4More, featuring Mexican chorizo, queso blanco, chiles toreados and mesquite grilled red onions, available now through March.

New and ongoing specials

Easter specials at Common Bond

Common Bond has created an Easter Log Cake, made with carrot cake, apricot gelée and cheesecake mousseline and decorated with fondant flowers, available for preorder now through March 25. Pickup will take place from March 29 through March 31 at all Common Bond Bistro locations plus On-The-Go MarqE. Six-packs of assorted macaron are also available for preorder, featuring Tiramisu, Lavender, Vanilla, Chocolate, Birthday Cake and Strawberry for $18. Classic cinnamon roll-flavored Easter Buns with vanilla icing and pastel sprinkles will make their debut in-store at all Common Bond locations on March 18-March 31 for $5.50/each.

The Insatiable Glass at Ouisie’s

Beginning Wednesday, March 20, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, is opening the doors to its hidden patio gardens and offering a special menu of Insatiable Glass rosé wines. Guests can pay $19 for a glass of wine and enjoy endless refills. The Insatiable Glass special will continue through June 20 for both lunch and dinner.

Piroshky Piroshky Pop-Up

Acclaimed Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its handmade Eastern European-inspired pies to Texas once again, with pre-orders for Houston pickup available through Wednesday, March 20 for pickup at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, March 22. Score favorites like the Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky and Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer
