Openings and Closings: Toro Toro Opens, Chivos Debuts

Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar, opens at the Four Seasons in downtown Houston October 30. This is the second concept for Richard Sandoval Hospitality at the hotel which opened Bayou and Bottle at Four Seasons Houston in 2017. The new restaurant opens on the heels of an extensive multi-year, multi-phase renovation for the downtown luxury hotel. The global steakhouse is located on the third floor and was outfitted by New York City design firm, Meyer Davis.
Richard Sandoval Hospitality was founded by Mexican-born chef and restaurateur, Richard Sandoval and is based in Denver. The contemporary Latin restaurant group owns and operates 45 restaurant concepts globally. This is the sixth Toro Toro concept for the company which has another Texas location in Fort Worth.
Sandoval has brought in the talents of chef de cuisine Rafael Villalpando and general manager Pedro Munoz to help create the vibrant and contemporary steakhouse experience for guests with a focus on Pan-Latin flavors. The menu will offer Rodizio-style Churrasco steaks along with seafood and exotic game. Small shareable plates like empanadas, specialty tacos and an open ceviche bar help to foster a convivial dining experience while tableside presentations like the 52-ounce mezcal-flambeed Prime Tomahawk add drama to a dinner with friends or family.
Along with an expansive wine list that highlights several Latin wine regions, cocktails like the Negroni Norte, made with El Silencio Mezcal, Campari and carpano antica bring a Latin twist that can stand up to the meat-centric menu.
The team at Meyer Davis has created an elegant space that is also warm and inviting with marble fireplaces with fluted plaster columns, flooring of distressed dark oak and custom wood tables. Earthy touches of rust and green mingle with saddle leather accents that remind diners they are still in Texas. A private event space features custom lighting made with blackened metal and burnished brass that highlight art installations from Latina female artists from around the world.
Chivos, 222 W. 11th, opened October 28. This is the fourth concept from Night Moves Hospitality and owner Greg Perez. Night Moves has partnered with Chris Manriquez, the owner of Calle Onze, which previously occupied the space. The two men are familiar with each other as Perez was the beverage director at Calle Onze at one time. They have also brought in executive chef Thomas Bille, formerly the owner of Belly of the Beast, to launch the modern Mexican-American concept. Bille also brings chops from a brief stint as chef de cuisine at Hugo Ortega's Xochi.
The contemporary Mexican fare at Chivos includes dishes like pozole dumplings (Big-haired Kim is going to love that), duck with fig mole and Hamachi tiradito. There will also be handmade flour tortillas with truffle butter and salmon roe that might give the Nancy Cakes at Nancy's Hustle some competition.
The word chivos is the Spanish word for goats and a play on the acronym G.O.A.T (greatest of all time). Of the decision to name the new restaurant Chivos, Perez said, "We deeply admire anyone who aspires to be the greatest in their profession so we strive to pursue the same greatness for our guests."
Grinders Coffee Bar and CBD Apothecary, 2121 N. Shepherd, will become Wild next year, January 2022. The new concept will be an upscale destination with a "lounge" type environment that will allow patrons to explore natural cannabis derivatives and hemp-infused coffee, mocktails, cocktails, pastries and more. Meanwhile, Grinders is still in operation.
The new venture has Harrison, a Dallas-based architecture and design firm, to help it in its branding and concept development as a multi-purpose boutique dispensary, coffee shop and bar. Its bold and vibrant design will reflect a forward-thinking, approach with a laid back attitude. Harrison's COO, Keith Anderson said, " The Wild team's passion for its products and hemp education will be infiltrated throughout the design with key elements showcasing their slower and more responsible production process."
Wild hopes to revolutionize hemp integration in the beverage space and spread knowledge in the Cannabidiol market which is forecasted to reach $13.4 billion in the United States by 2028.
Saigon Hustle will open its first brick and mortar location in November 2022, in the former service station next door to Sunday Press. The Vietnamese concept will be drive-thru service only. The side by side concepts are a perfect fit for the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest area which has become a hot real estate market for young professionals and families in Houston.
Located in Fairfield Town Center, the Mexican restaurant serves fajitas, tacos, quesadillas and Tex-Mex combos plus a number of seafood dishes like campechana, ceviche, and grilled shrimp. The Pescado Alejandro is a dish that tops the fish of the day with shrimp, scallops and avocado in a white wine sauce. Starters include its famous white queso, 7 Layer Dip, Smoked Ribs and the Ceviche Trio with snapper, shrimp and campechana.
Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a special bar bites menu and $3 off house margaritas.
Jersey Mike's Subs, 12661 W. Lake Houston Parkway, will open November 3. It was originally slated to open October 27 but there was a slight delay. Franchise owners John and Grae Enterline will be raising funds for Addi's Faith Foundation from November 3 through November 7 through special fundraising coupons.
Kinokawa, 3119 White Oak, is planned for the spot which formerly housed Golden Bagels, which closed September 26. The new omakase restaurant comes from Billy Kin, formerly of Blackbird Izakaya, which closed last year. He opened Hidden Omakase in early 2021 but has left the restaurant in the hands of chef Nikki Vongthong. Kin is partnering with Brandon Silva, who parted ways with the tasting restaurant Degust this past September. Silva read that Kin was opening Kinokawa in the Golden Bagels space in an article by Eater Houston, and decided to contact Kin, according to CultureMap Houston.
Kinokawa will be located in the building's main dining room that will seat only 15 diners for a 12-course Japanese-inspired tasting menu. Kin and Silva will also debut a more casual izakaya, Tesserack, on the building's patio in early 2022, when Kin receives the liquor license.
Customers can choose eggs, chicken or steak for the chilaquiles and there is a choice of rioja (red) or verde (green) salsas. Or both for those who cannot decide. There are also breakfast tacos with options like ham, chorizo, bacon and potato plus omelettes.
The truck will be at the Barker Cypress location for the remainder of the year and will also be doing catering and events.
Dak & Bop, 1805 W. 18th, has lost its executive chef Jordan Economy and sous chef Matt Womack who have left for new opportunities. In an email response to the Houston Press, co-owner Jason Cho said, " I am thankful for their contributions to the Dak & Bop concept and hope they excel at their next endeavor."
As a result, the Heights location will reinstate much of its menu that was at the original spot in the Museum District, as reported by CultureMap Houston. The original location shuttered last year. The Heights restaurant opened in January 2020 and incorporated more than just the Korean fried chicken that was its main draw as an effort to allow the chefs creative control. The Heights menu offered a few Italian dishes like an eggplant parmesan sandwich and American comfort food including a Philly cheesesteak.
Other changes are being made in the kitchen, too. Victor Gutierrez, who managed the kitchen at the original restaurant and has been working in the kitchen at the 18th location, will take over management of the back of the house. Dak & Bop's pastry chef, Zed Benak, will be assisting in the menu transition.
Another change will be an all day menu rather than separate lunch and dinner offerings.
Bigotes Street Tacos, 1201 Lake Woodlands, opened September 22 at The Woodlands Mall food court. It has two other locations at 5417 FM 1488 in Magnolia and 24900 Kuykendahl in Tomball. It offers breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros plus a variety of creative tacos including the Hawaiianos with pineapple and the Condeza with nopal and chorizo or the Bigoton with just meat. There are tortas, burgers, enchiladas, sopes, flautas and birria tacos as well.
Shake Shack, 2515 N. Town Center Boulevard, is slated for Sugar Land in the future. That's all we know for now.