Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Tex-Mex Stalwart Celebrates 80 Years

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chick’nCone, 1919 North Shepherd, has partnered with Houston rapper and restaurant regular Slim Thug to launch an off-menu fried chicken and waffle cone made with Slim’s sweet, savory, smoky and spicy ‘Hogg Life’ sauce. Experience it in a hand rolled waffle cone loaded with fried chicken tossed in the sauce, and topped with creamy mac ’n cheese, crunchy fried onions and bacon. The ‘Hogg Life Cone’ is available now for a limited time only, and you can toast cones with Slim Thug during the launch party on Saturday, June 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The celebration will host a live DJ and drink specials, plus autographs and photos.

Longtime family-owned institution Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463, is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning Tuesday, July 1 and with special events happening at all three locations daily. Plans are underway to offer 41-cent crispy tacos (a tribute to 1941 when the restaurant first opened); half-price specials on Molina’s legendary Enchiladas de Tejas, Nancy Ames Nachos, Jose’s Dip and more; a free entrée for anyone born in 1941; a special tribute to President George H.W. Bush featuring his favorite Molina’s meal; and, of course, margarita specials. Throughout the month, Molina’s will also honor ten long-time staff members, all of whom have been with the Molina’s family for over 30 years, with special dedications. Look out for details on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @molinascantina.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is celebrating rosé season with the return of its FriYay Rosé courtyard wine tasting on Friday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting will feature light bites and a sampling of rosés curated by wine guy Rich Carter. Tickets are $25++ per person.

MAX’S Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, 214 Fairview, and LASCO Enterprises corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez have created the perfect fried chicken to-go pairing for backyard get-togethers and fourth of July parties, featuring jalapeño buttermilk marinated fried chicken with a variety of sides such as collard greens, jalapeño cheddar grits, mashed potatoes and more. Get the eight-piece combo with Texas toast and two sides starting at $45 from Friday (plus bubbly add-ons), July 2 through Tuesday, July 6. Call in your Chicken Bucket To-Go at 713-880-8737 (Washington) or 713-528-9200 (Montrose).

The Wonderburger sure is wonder-ful, especially at a $1 off. Phot by Becca Wright

Over at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Eatsie Boys food truck will be offering $1 off its Elote Fries and Wonderburger all day on Sunday, July 4. A top seller, Elote Fries are made with buttered corn, cotija cheese, hot sauce, mayo, hot cheeto crumble and green onion served on a basket of battered waffle fries with a lime wedge. The Eatsie Boys Wonderburger is made with Angus beef, American cheese, house pickles, diced onion, scratch dijonnaise and a brioche bun.

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will be rolling out its new summer cocktail menu and a new and unique, hand-selected single barrel pick of Buffalo Trace on Sunday, July 4. Cocktails include the Zombie with Bacardi Gold, Blackwell Jamaican, Lemon Hart 151, lime, grapefruit and cinnamon; and the bitter yet approachable Summer Negroni, with Ford’s Gin, Blanc Vermouth, Suze, peach herbs, botanicals and stone fruit. All cocktails will be $1 off all day on July 4.