Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more.
Atlas Restaurant Group
Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November 11.
Bar Louie, multiple locations
Bar Louie invites all active and retired military to enjoy a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger on the house, available all day and late-night. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem offer, and offer is valid for dine-in only.
Bombshells, multiple locations
All Texas locations will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, and other items will be discounted 20 percent. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20 percent discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs. To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active service members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID. Families and veterans are encouraged to bring a photo of a servicemember they wish to honor (ideally 8x10) in uniform. Bombshells will frame and hang them on a “Wall of Honor” in each restaurant.
Café Express, 1422 West Gray
All Café Express locations are offering 15 percent off orders for all veterans with a valid ID on November 11 and year-round.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
Daily Gather honors veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel every day with receive 20 percent off their purchase. Show valid I.D. for the discount.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
Veterans and active military can enjoy 50 percent off a cake or pie this Veterans Day.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel receive 20 percent off their purchase every day at all Dish Society locations. Show valid I.D. to receive the special.
Dickey’s, multiple locations
Dickey’s is giving away a free Pulled Pork Sandwich to veterans who use the code 'VETFREE.' Veterans can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest location.
Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza, 8217 Long Point
Through donations, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges (a veteran himself and Purple Heart recipient) serve free meals to veterans every Friday at their Greenway Plaza location, and for Veterans Day, they will also do so all day at both locations. If you're interested in contributing to the program to support our veterans, the best way is through a gift card purchase. Use [email protected] as the recipient address, and the team will apply your donation/gift card to the balance of a Veteran Friday event.
Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd
Kin Dee is offering 15 percent off for veterans who present an ID or proof of service on Friday, November 11.
King's Bierhaus, multiple locations
All Veterans will receive a free one-liter bier this Veterans Day.
Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, 3945 Richmond
All military veterans and active service members receive one complimentary kolache of their choice on Veterans Day with valid I.D. Available at both Kolache Shoppe locations.
McDonald’s, multiple locations
McDonald’s restaurants across Greater Houston will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free combo meal. Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, multiple locations
Veterans and current military members can receive $2 off any item.
Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations
On Thursday, November, from 4 to 10 p.m., veterans can enjoy one complimentary Seven-Fingers-High Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée (dine-in service only). is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized and served with homemade applesauce. On Friday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., veterans can enjoy one complimentary Pork Chop Lunch (dine-in only). Reservations are required. All United States active or former military with a military ID are eligible.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Phat Eatery is offering veterans and service members who show their military I.D. a 30 percent discount off their bill (excluding alcohol). Promotion valid for dine-in and takeaway service (not valid for online orders) on Veterans Day.
PJ’s Coffee, multiple locations
Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee.
Smoothie King, multiple locations
Smoothie King is offering a free 20-ounce smoothie for any active and retired military guests who visit the stores and can show a valid military ID (at select locations).
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Service members receive a 20 percent discount on their bill (excluding alcohol) when dining in. Show valid military ID to receive a discount.
Torchy’s Tacos, multiple locations
All Torchy’s Tacos will be offering veterans/active military members a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage when they dine-in or pick-up orders. To redeem, valid authentication will need to be provided through a Military ID or proof of service.
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
Veterans and active military personnel receive a free lunch from a select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Options include cheeseburger and fries, chicken tenders and fries, pulled pork sandwich and fries, soup and salad lunch combo and chicken caesar salad with a choice of swapping protein to shrimp. One item per person, dine-in only.
Underbelly Hospitality
This Veterans Day, Underbelly Hospitality is honoring those who served with deals. GJ Tavern is honoring veterans by offering one free entrée; and Georgia James will offer a complimentary entrée (up to $75); Underbelly Burger will offer a free combo meal, which includes an entrée, fries, and a drink; and Wild Oats is offering one free entrée for veterans who present an ID or proof of service.
Walk-On’s, multiple locations
To honor and thank Active and Retired Military on Veterans Day, Walk-On's is offering a free scholarship burger and fries for dine-in guests.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Any active military or veterans that show their Military ID on November 11 will receive a free burger of their choice.
Ziggi’s Coffee, 1417 FM 1463
With respect and gratitude for their service, Ziggi’s Coffee is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel one free 16-ounce drink per person with valid military ID or proof of service.