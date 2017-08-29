menu

Texas Cattle Ranchers Struggle With Harvey Flooding: How You Can Help

Texas Cattle Ranchers Struggle With Harvey Flooding: How You Can Help

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Texas ranchers are dealing with widespread, devastating flooding.
Texas ranchers are dealing with widespread, devastating flooding.
Photo by Sarah Wall
The website of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA)  states that news about ranchers and livestock in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey "has been slim since Friday," which is downright worrisome, but not unexpected as devastating flooding continues in the wake of the storm.  Richard Thorpe, president of the TSCRA, wich is a 140-year old trade association with 30 Special Rangers stationed throughout Texas (and Oklahoma), who provide in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and along with law enforcement,  issued the following statement in response to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on ranchers:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding that has resulted. TSCRA is working with state and local response agencies to coordinate relief and support efforts, and does have Special Rangers in the region to assist producers. However, many areas are still experiencing flooding, making it difficult for ranchers and response teams to safely assess the impacts to cattle herds. As the rain and flooding subside later this week, cattle raisers will be able to better assess their needs and TSCRA stands ready to assist.”

This is only the latest blow to cattle ranchers in Texas, the U.S. leader in cattle production, an industry currently worth around $12.3 billion but still recovering from a years-long drought and impacted by land development.

Folks who want to help are being urged to donate to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund, managed by the Texas Department of Agriculture, which provides emergency assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers affected by disasters and is funded exclusively by private donations.

Head over to tscra.org/hurricaneupdate for additional information and resources on locating a holding facility, how to report missing or found cattle, and how you can help.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

