Openings and Closings: Annabelle Brasserie Opens Soon, Lightnin's Good Times Now

Annabelle Brasserie
, 811 Buffalo Park, opens October 18 at Autry Park and is the first restaurant to debut at the mixed-use development along the western edge of Buffalo Bayou Park. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The 5,929 square-foot space will draw in Houstonians with its Parisian cafe ambiance and European elegance. Gail McCleese of Sensitori was brought in by Berg Hospitality to create an immersive experience with design elements such as vintage lighting, bronze female sculptures and mirrors amid a backdrop of pink, coral, peppermint and French blue hues. The herringbone and checker marble flooring adds to the European-inspired charm while a flower-covered ceiling creates a dreamy canopy overhead. There's also a 12-seat bar plus a sunroom that seats 6 more.
Braised short ribs are a hearty dinner.
Photo by Brian Kennedy
Culinary director Brian Sutton of Berg Hospitality, and executive chef Russell Kirkham have created a menu typical of a French brasserie with a raw bar and caviar plus European fare such as Veal Sweetbreads and Escargot a la Bourguignonne. There's the ubiquitous Parisian dish of Steak Frites plus cafe favorites such as French Onion Soup and the Cote de Boeuf for two. The plats du jour, or daily specials, offer even more variety of French classics.
A vintage Citroen adds to the European flavor.
Photo by Brian Kennedy
The new restaurant is just one of the many concepts from Berg Hospitality which also operates B&B Butchers Restaurant, The Annie Cafe & Bar, Turner's, NoPo Cafe, Trattoria Sofia and more. Owner and restaurateur Benjamin Berg says of the new restaurant, "My idea of a brasserie is where all walks of life can relish a fantastic meal. It's a place to talk, have fun, and share a meal together and the guests are part of the lively atmosphere. My goal is that Annabelle becomes this type of space in the urban oasis that is Autry Park."
Balboa Surf Club
Fresh seafood fits in with the surf club name.
Photo by Western Addition
, 1753 Post Oak Boulevard, opened September 12. Taking over the space which formerly housed Masraff's, the new restaurant is 7,200 square feet, seating 127 guests in its dining room along with a full service bar and a large covered patio. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture in partnership with Mary Lucille Quick, VP of Design for Western Addition and principal partner at MMaison, the completely renovated space takes its cue from the Brazilian brutalist stylewith rich millwork, port windows and carefully-placed skylights. The 1,200 square-foot patio has table seating as well as lounges around a fire pit. A 60-foot infinity edge fountain runs along the exterior helping to block out the noise of Post Oak traffic. The abundance of tropical plants creates the feeling of a getaway resort.
The interior is upscale but comfortable.
Photo by Western Addition
The menu at Balboa Surf Club is an expression of American seafood, according to President and CEO Robert Quick, who said the fresh catches from around the country are "all prepared with iconic coastal flavors such as Southern-style crispy oysters, a Baja-style seafood cocktail, classic East Coast jumbo lump crab cake and miso-glazed salmon reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest."
An array of sushi plates makes a colorful picture.
Photo by Western Addition
The tortillas for the Halibut Tostada are made in house before being fried and the sushi rice for the thoughtfully curated sushi program is made fresh every 45 minutes. There are rolls such as Thai Shrimp, Salmon or a King Crab Handroll made with an Alaskan King Crab leg.
There are to-go sandwiches available all day like the El Pescador with pan-fried grouper and the tasty Cheeseburger with house-ground chuck and Channel Island sauce. There are also entrees such as wild-caught Nantucket Grilled Scallops, a Center Cut Filet and the Post Oak Ribeye.
The bar menu at Balboa offers drinks like its "The Bracco", a frozen greyhound with Aperol and fresh grapefruit. Classic Cocktails such as the Rum Dum, Vesper martini and the Gold Rush stand alongside an extensive and approachable wine list.
Lightnin's Good Times
Red is our favorite color for hiding excesses.
Photo by Mikah Danae
, 1201 St. Emanuel, opened October 11 in East Downtown. With a drink menu of well-priced cocktails and an extensive list of beers and wines, the new bar promises to be a place to hang out and enjoy the good vibes.
Those vibes comes from the kitsch of neon and vintage memorabilia. It boasts all of the necessities of a good dive bar such as pool tables, darts, pinball machines and televisions without the beer-stained carpet and crusty old regulars of some of Houston's seedier establishments. There's a stage for live music and DJs, a spacious dance floor and a large covered patio to spill outside and enjoy the Houston fall weather.
The new nightlife venue comes from Agricole Hospitality and is the third concept to open this year from the well-reputed hospitality group from owners Morgan Weber, Vincent Huynh and Ryan Pera. The trio also operates Vinny's next door, a perfect set up for ordering pizza slices to accompany the cold beer and easy-drinking cocktails on offer.
When a place lists liquor, beer and a/c under its name, what more could you ask for?
Mamajuana Cafe
, 909 Texas, opened October 12. First founded in New York City in 2006 in the Dominican neighborhood of Inwood, the family-owned restaurant serves a fusion of Latino, Caribbean and Asian cuisines blending culinary traditions with the charm of the colonial city of Santo Domingo. It has multiple locations in New York, New Jersey and Florida. The Houston location is the first for Texas.
The downtown restaurant also hides a secret speakeasy bar, located behind a painting of El Campesino, a tribute to the farmers of the Dominican Republic.
The menu offers creative nosh like Fried Red Snapper Bites, Oxtail Croquettes, Cassava Fries and Crispy Pork Belly Ceviche. Entrees include Stuffed Salmon, Oxtail Fettucine, Puerquito (Roasted Pork Shoulder) and Seafood Paella. There are also sushi rolls such as the Mamajuana Roll, Vegan Roll and for Houston, the Astros Roll. There are burgers and steaks along with tasty desserts and a kids menu.
Slowpokes
, 10421 Deerwood, is coming to McNair's On the Trails community in April 2024. Located at Deerwood Road and 400 West Sam Houston Parkway, the locally-owned cafe will bring its in-house roasted coffee, cold Bayou City beers and reasonably-priced wine list to the Westchase District.
Founded by veteran and homegrown restaurateur Mazen Batalgi of Houston establishments such as Chapman and Kirby and Christian's Tailgate, the new Slowpokes will be situated in a wooded 24- acre enclave in the second phase of McNair Interests' lakefront development which currently has a 550 multi-unit midrise, the recently debuted Remy On the Trails.
The new Slowpokes will have a dog-friendly patio.
Photo by Becca Wright
Slowpokes opened its first location in Garden Oaks in 2016 and has since add three more shops to its line-up. Its all day food menu includes breakfast items such as bagels, tacos, croissants and kolaches plus flatbreads and several salads. There are also sandwiches like the Chicken Pesto Panino, Avocado Mash, Grilled Cheese and Chicken Salad. Guests can also enjoy snacks such as the Hummus Plate, Empanadas and Churro Doughnuts.
Norigami
Norigami has a grand opening weekend.
Photo by Michael Anthony
, 2715 Bissonnet, is hosting a grand opening celebration October 12 through October 15. The sushi hand roll restaurant from The Hidden Group recently opened September 21, as reported here in the Houston Press
. It's the first brick and mortar for the concept from the owners of Hidden Omakase.
Throughout the weekend, guests will receive 25 percent off food and there will also be giveaways. The Grand Finale event will be held Sunday, October 15 beginning at 2:30 p.m. There will be complimentary sake, champagne and hors d'oeuvres plus a Lion Dance performance. The first 25 guests will receive complimentary uni
.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Houston now has dessert slabs.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 25 Waterway, is shooting to open this December in The Woodlands. The locally-owned sweet shop recently celebrated its 28th anniversary and just broke ground on the upcoming second location September 27, 2023. The new location will be 1,150 square feet of space and will be open 7 days a week.
The Pumpkin Dream has hit Houston just as the temps cool down.
Photo by Becca Wright
Meanwhile, its original location at 3600 Kirby has added a new menu for the first time since 2019. Owner Sara Brook has created 15 new items for the menu and introduced a new category of sweets called DG Dessert Slabs. The giant sheets of cake are portioned into individual slices and are available in four flavors including Strawberry Crunch, Orange Creamsicle, Funfetti with Buttercream and Butter Pecan.
Joining the Slabs are new treats such as Flourless Chocolate Cake, French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust, Carr-Oat Whoopie Pies and Fruity Pebbles Cookie. Just in time for fall are goodies like the Pumpkin Dream Parfait and Cranberry Shortbread Hearts.
Los Cucos
, 22390 Tomball Parkway, has been demolished after two fires did extensive damage to the structure. On the restaurant's social media, the owners said that the building will have to be rebuilt.
The first fire began a little after 2 p.m. August 23 causing extensive damage and sending two firefighters to the hospital for heat exhaustion. The cause of the first fire was listed as "undetermined". The second fire occurred August 28 at 10:58, according to Community Impact
. The Harris County Fire Marshall posted on its Facebook that it "was caused by Clifford Galbraith carelessly smoking inside the building." He was arrested and charged with Reckless Arson.
7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee
7 Brew has a multitude of beverages.
Photo by Abby Gowen
, is celebrating its grand opening October 14 with its Swag Day. Guests who drive through and purchase any large drink will receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt. The very first person in line for opening day will win free coffee for a year.
It's the first Houston area location for the rapidly growing stand-alone coffee drive-thrus with many more planned from franchisee 7 Brew Texas.
Goode Co. Fish Camp
The happy hour at Goode Co. Fish Camp showcases its fresh oysters.
Photo by Caroline Fontenot
, 8865 Six Pines, has launched a new happy hour menu along with updated hours. Beginning October 18, it will run Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The seafood restaurant's specials will include Bites for $5 including a half-order of its famous Smoked Gulf Fish Dip, Gulf Shrimp Cocktail, Crispy Boudin (we definitely recommend this) and French Fries & Bearnaise.
The Bites for $10 menu has Marinated Blue Crab Fingers & Mojo Verde, a Yellow Fish Tuna Tostada or four Grilled Oysters. Other oyster highlights include fresh Gulf oysters on the half shell for $1.50 each and fresh Gulf Appellation oysters for $1.75 apiece.
There are select cocktails for happy hour including the new Tommy's Margarita plus $5 glasses or $20 bottles of house wine. Seasonal draft beer is $5.
Happy hour is available in the bar and patio only.