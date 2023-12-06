December Dining and Drinking Deals: Week One

It's the holiday season and for many of us, the joy is countered with some trepidation about the cost of a holly jolly Christmas, eights days of Hanukkah or a Kwanzaa feast. The spirit of the season is the most important part but we all like to enjoy some delicious food and spirit-filled drinks as well.
That's why we are searching each week of December for some seasonal cheer that won't necessarily carry over into 2024 with compounded interest. We have a list this week of dining deals, happy hour bargains, foodie buys and takeaway offers that will leave enough coin in your coffers to buy that Ronnie James Dio Christmas sweater you've been eyeing online. Yes, we're talking to you, Classic Rock Bob.
Dining Deals:
The Blind Goat, 8145 Long Point, has daily specials for those who want to experience the handiwork of a Master Chef Champion and James Beard Award finalist. Chef Christine Ha is offering a Monday Fish Fry for $29 which includes a whole fried fish with pickled carrot and daikon, jasmine rice and fish sauce vinaigrette for dipping. The Wednesday Steak Dinner ($25) is a grilled 8-ounce hangar steak with nam jim sauce, jasmine rice and the chef's vegetable of the day. Also on Wednesday, guests can enjoy 50 percent off all whiskeys.
It also offers happy hour specials on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The sandwich shop also offers Free Tots Tuesday all day long. Guests can enjoy a complimentary side of tater tots with a purchase of a regular sandwich or burger and drink. The Wednesday special is a buy one/get one half-off deal in which guests can receive a half-price Humpty Dumpty Egg'which with the purchase of a full-priced sandwich or burger.
Chef Ha promises that the much-craved Korean Bulgogi Cheesesteak is coming back soon. The drop datewill be announced on its Instagram page.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse is offering what we think is an especially great deal on its Cheese Willie Burger this month because we are already fans of its burgers. For a limited time, Willie's is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Cheese Willies for $6.30 Monday through Wednesday. That includes one regular side. Premium sides are an additional cost but we'd stick to its tasty, crispy French fries which are included. You can always add a basket of its giant onion rings to your order for some extra deliciousness.
Hap-hap Happy Hours:
Carrabba's Italian Grill has a happy hour food and drink menu available daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the bar area only. We recently visited the Champions/1960 location and sat at a comfortable communal high top in the bar. The house wines and sangrias were 9-ounce pours for the 6-ounce price and the Chianti was much better than many house wines we've had. We tried a Passion Pear Spritzer ($7) that was bit on the sweet side and a fruity Blackberry Sangria. There are two more $7 cocktails, an Italian Old Fashioned and a Pomegranate Martini. More happy hour beverages include $25 Sangria pitchers, $6 premium spirits and $3 draft beers.
Numero28 Highland Village, 3974 Westheimer, has happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are cocktails such as Aperol Spritz ($9) and well drinks for $10 plus $8 house white/red wine, prosecco or sangria. A pint of Peroni beer is $7.
There are a few bar bites as well including Olive Marinate ($5), Caponata con Crostini ($9), Mortadella Rotolini ($9)and Margherita Flatbread ($9). There's also a trio of bruschetta for $9.
Take Out Bargains:
Salad and Go has a special this Friday, December 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.. The one-day only deal offers drive-thru customers an opportunity to trade in a restaurant receipt from anywhere for a free salad and drink. The deal includes a choice of roasted chicken, Buffalo chicken or tofu. Steak can be substituted for an extra $2.39. A receipt must be presented at time of purchase and is good for one salad and drink per transaction.
The promotion is available at all Houston locations.
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant & Bakery, 1743 Post Oak Boulevard, has a number of Chanukah packages to feed small and large groups. The Family Dinner Package feeds 6 to 8 people with chicken soup, matzo balls, apricot-roasted chicken and brisket for $215. The Chanukah in Tel Aviv for the festival of Lights has hummus, matbucha, glazed salmon, potato pancakes and applesauce plus nuts, apples and pomegranate seeds for $240. The Deli Feast ($335) feeds 8 to 10 guests and has chopped liver, bagel chips, franks in the blanket, potato salad, coleslaw, pickle relish and a deli tray of corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef and salami. It also includes a four-pound loaf of house-baked rye bread.
Gourmet Gifts:
Mostly Chocolate, 1050 N. Post Oak, offers scrumptious treats for every age and every sweet tooth. there are Truffle Jars ($27) in flavors such as Don Julio Tequila, Goat Cheese, Salted Caramel and Rosemary & Olive Oil. The BYOBB (Build Your Own Bonbon Box) allows for a customized mix of pretty and colorful chocolates ranging from a box of 6 ($21) to the ultimate 36-piece for $105.
There are Chocolate Pizazz treats in bark, popcorn, Oreos and Rice Krispies form. And we've been told that the Chocolate Pizazz Potato Chips, mixed with pretzels, pecans and M&Ms, are not to be missed. They start at $11.95 for 5 ounces with a 12-ounce bag available for $21.95.
Mostly Chocolate also offers a Private Bonbon Workshop with head chocolatier Chef Dany Kamkhagi for $100 per person with a four-person minimum. Experiences make the best gifts.
Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has all kinds of new and yummy gifts for gourmands. For those who love to cook, it has a variety of its signature spice blends starting at $5.28. there are mixes such as Tikka Masala, Nashville Hot, Za'atar, Peri Peri and more. Bel Air Ranch Seasoning makes a great gift for locavores since it's made here in Texas. For those who'd rather pop open a can of simmering sauce already perfectly seasoned, there are Pott's Cooking Sauces in flavors like Thai Red Curry, Keralan Curry, Sweet and Sour and Tikka Masala for $8.99.
Show your appreciation to teachers and other important professionals with treats from its Popcorn Shed with choices of Rainbow, Pop n' Chock and Toasted Marshmallow for a start. Or give the gift of chocolate with its array of Firetree Volcanic Chocolate Bars ($7.99)
Other stocking stuffers (and belly stuffers) include Central Market Organic Chocolate Truffles ($6.99) and Belberry Jams and Preserves, starting at $5.49. There's also Flamigni Half Panettone ($12.99) to make your nonna smile and its Central Market Buche de Noel ($29.99) will impress the Francophiles in your family.
Giving Back:
Backstreet Cafe, Caracol, Hugo's, URBE and Xochi will be accepting new toy donations for Texas Children's Hospital from December 1 though December 15. Check the restaurants' websites for acceptable suggestions for the hospital's young patients. In return, guests who donate an appropriate gift receive a complimentary signature cocktail.
In addition to the toy drive, each H Town concept is hosting special evening family nights with visits from Santa Claus and special kids menus along with a la carte choices for adults. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 S. Shepherd, will have its Holiday Family Nights December 10 and December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Santa, Victorian carolers and a three-course menu ($20) for kids.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard, will have its Santa & Friends event December 13 and December 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa will stop by for photos and wishes. In addition to the regular menu, there will be a two-course kids menu for $15 per child.