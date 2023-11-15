Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Gulf Coast Restaurant

[
Best Gulf Coast Restaurant: Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition
The former Izakaya space in Midtown has been transformed into this Southern charmer from executive chef Lucas McKinney. Named after the chef’s great grandmother, Josephine’s serves inspired Gulf Coast fare with a focus on all things fresh and local — redfish from Palacios, TX served as a smoked dip with addicting ranch saltines; smashed boudin and fully dressed oyster po'boys; Creole smothered shrimp and heirloom grits; an R-C- Ranch wagyu dripping in seafood butter; and ace desserts like corn flan and peanut pie.
318 Gray
713-527-8988
josephinesgulfcoasttradition.com