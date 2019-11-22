Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Friendsgiving at UB Preserv

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Free Wine Friday at Revival Market

Friday, 2 to 4 p.m.

550 Heights

Every month, Revival Market will sample some of its favorite wines with guests; and this month’s tasting is on Friday, November 22. Guests can sample Revival Market’s entire lineup of bubbles to kick off the holiday season. The tasting is free, and all wines are available for retail purchase.

Houston Margarita Festival at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

105 Sabine

The Houston Margarita Festival will take place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, with 18 margarita flavors and live music to enjoy alongside DJs, festival eats and more. Tickets are $15 and up, with value and group passes available.

Friendsgiving Brunch at UB Preserv

Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

1609 Westheimer

UB Preserv is bringing back its Friendsgiving Brunch this Sunday, featuring outrageously good dishes from wok-fried green beans and chile con queso hasselback potatoes to coconut cream pie and turducken. The brunch is $35 per person and includes all food on the menu, served family-style (alcohol not included). Free for children under 5. Seating times are 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Retail Sale at Camerata at Paulie’s

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

1830 Westheimer

With the holidays rapidly approaching, Camerata at Paulie’s will be hosting its fifth annual holiday retail sale, featuring a walk-around tasting and the opportunity to purchase small-production wines at big-box prices. Some of Camerata’s favorite distributors and importers will be on hand to discuss various selects and pour samples; and case discounts will be offered. All orders will be available for pickup starting the very next day, Monday, November 25.

Raclette Party at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.

1618 Westheimer

Montrose Cheese & Wine will be celebrating Raclette cheese with a two-day party from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Like fondue, raclette is a typical après-ski meal invented in Switzerland; the cheese is held up to a fire to melt then scraped from the half-wheel atop foods like potatoes and cornichons. At the shop, $18 plates will include potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices for ($22 with salami). There will also be wines on special to add to the fun.