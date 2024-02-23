Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish, BBQ and Go Texan Day

Go Texan Day Celebration at The Pit RoomFriday, 4 to 8 p.m.
1201 Richmond
The Pit Room is hosting Smoke & Spurs: An Annual Go Texan Day Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Along with its BBQ menu and a full bar, folks can enjoy complimentary activations like a petting zoo, ice luge, boot shining, live music, merch and specialty items from funnel cake fried ice cream sandwiches to a crawfish boil. The event is open to all ages with free entry.
Fish Fridays for LentFriday
The 40 Days of Lent have officially begun, this year running through Thursday, March 28 (with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday on March 31). If you plan on giving up meat on Fridays this year (or if you just want to find some fun Fish Friday specials), check out out Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston this season.
World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG ParkFriday–Saturday
With the Rodeo right around the corner, premier kickoff event the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is back, with over 250 teams competing for the championship title. Most team tents are invitation-only, but folks can enjoy open-to-the-public venues including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon, plus, a carnival full of wild rides and fun games. The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon will feature live and DJ music, and has an outside patio for visitors to enjoy. Tickets are $25 ($10 for children age 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under) and include a complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans from the Chuckwagon.
Battle of the Breweries Chili Cook-Off at Truck YardSunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
2118 Lamar
Local breweries will battle it out to find out who’s chili reigns supreme, as voted on by you. Tickets are $15 online or day-of while supplies last, including a free beer from the participating breweries and chili samples. Competitors include Saint Arnold Brewery, Shiner, Lone Star and Paradigm Brewing Co. The family-friendly, kid-friendly and dog-friendly event also features live music, onsite food trucks and more (21+ at 9 p.m.)
Eat Drink HTXAll weekend long (and through February 29)
Foodie fundraiser Eat Drink HTX runs now through February 29, this year raising funds for Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center. A little sibling to Houston Restaurant Weeks, the more casual restaurant campaign features a lower price point for prix fixe menus. An early look at this year’s participants includes fan favorites like Adair Kitchen, Craft Burger, Cowboys & Indians, Dak & Bop, Hughie’s Tavern and KP’s Kitchen, with new participants including Fainmous BBQ, Kriti Kitchen, Lankford’s Grocery & Market and South X Saigon.