Stuffed: Colombian Empanadas at La Fogata

We set out to find and devour stuffed food from every possible culture right here in the Bayou City. From empanadas to dumplings, kolaches to samosas, we're getting stuffed.



Ah, the empanada. The universal street food of Latin America. Every major cuisine south of the Rio Grande has its own version of this savory (sometimes sweet) stuffed pastry. Probably because the empanada is a colonial hand-me-down. The dish traces its roots to medieval Spain. Centuries later, those foodie Conquistadors were kind enough to spread their culinary heritage all over the new world — along with healthy servings of genocide.

Today, empanadas are the one unifying dish across all Latin cultures. In Houston, where those cultures come together in a melting pot of cuisines and lifestyles, a person can find most varieties in one corner of the city or another. The first empanada on our worldly tour of stuffed food comes straight from the Colombian countryside to the streets of Southwest Houston.