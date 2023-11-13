This Week in Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Tamales, and a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch

All week long
Whiskey Week 2023 at Reserve 101Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will be hosting Whiskey Week 2023 from Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18. In addition to tastings, exclusive barrel releases and the launch of a new whiskey label from Jack Daniels, highlights include two paired dinners— one with The Dalmore and Riel on November 13 and a second with 2023 Whiskey Icon and Texas whiskey Ironroot Republic paired with James Beard finalist Blood Bros BBQ on November 15.
Tuesday, November 14
Four Roses Bourbon Dinner at Loch BarLoch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, presents an exclusive Four Roses Bourbon event at 7 p.m, featuring a five-course paired meal with highlights from smoked salmon toast to roasted lamb tenderloin with sweet and sour cherries and barrel-aged whiskey sauce. Seats (limited to 13) are $173 per person.
Wednesday, November 15
An Ohana Affair at Guard and GraceGuard and Grace Houston, 500 Dallas, is celebrating four years with a chef’d up event, "An Ohana Affair," from 5 to 8 p.m. Owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group Troy Guard has collaborated with renowned chefs including Chase Voelz of Bludorn, Drake Leonards of Eunice, Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, H Town Restaurant Group’s Hugo Ortega and more. Tickets start at $75 and $25 from each ticket sold going directly back to Kids’ Meals, Inc.
Napa Valley Vintners Wine Tasting at Station 3Napa Valley Vintners is hosting an exclusive tasting and benefit for Southern Smoke Foundation at the historic fire station turned events venue, Station 3, 1919 Houston. Guests can sip wines from some of Napa Valley’s best producers and snack on shawarma skewers, tabbouleh, hummus and more from Al Shami Mediterranean Grill. Tickets are $95 GA and all proceeds for the event benefit Southern Smoke’s Emergency Relief and Behind You programs to support industry workers.
Thursday, November 16
November Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenKriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet , is hosting its intimate monthly dinner series from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The meal will feature five courses, including octopus with herb and garlic gremolata; roasted beet salad with skordalia and walnuts; pomegranate molasses duck breast and more. Tickets are $130 each and space is limited.
Friday, November 17
Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at City OrchardCity Orchard, 1201 Oliver, invites guests to a cider and cheese pairing from 7 to 8 p.m. Hosted by co-owner, Patrick Kwiatkowsk and dedicated to the release of the Bad Apple Club and Peach Ginger Cider Fresca, cider fans can learn about the cider process, aroma and flavor profile of four varieties of cider paired with cheeses selected by a Houston Dairymaids expert. Tickets are $50.
Saturday, November 18
"Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch at The Union KitchenThe Union Kitchen locations invite guests to a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Friendsgiving Brunch on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Hit the complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider bar, or add on boozy drinks from pumpkin espresso tinis to spiced wines as you enjoy features including apple cinnamon rolls, harvest waffles and more.
Tamale Making Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenThis holiday season, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is devoting three cooking classes at her Eldridge location to share that ancient art of tamale making, and the first class hits the table on Saturday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and participants will learn to make pork and chicken tamales. Two more Saturday-afternoon classes on December 2 and December 16.
All month long (November)
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5. In addition, Hopdoddy has announced its collaboration with Zero Acre Farms to replace soybean oil with seed oil-free Zero Acre oil for its fried foods, from shareable fries and loaded brussel sprouts to chicken tenders and Nashville hot chicken.
ComedySportz Collab at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its next partnership with ComedySportz in celebration of the improv comedy show’s 33rd anniversary in Houston. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit one of the ComedySportz improv shows in November will receive discounts on pizza and show admission throughout the month; and a limited-time pizza will also be available as a nod to the show’s affinity for friendly competition. The custom "It's Not the Heat That Gets Ya" pizza features mozzarella, grilled chicken, spicy pickled peppers, smoked cheddar, buffalo sauce and more.
New and ongoing specials