This Week in Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Tamales, and a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch

Whiskey Week 2023 at Reserve 101

Four Roses Bourbon Dinner at Loch Bar

An Ohana Affair at Guard and Grace

Napa Valley Vintners Wine Tasting at Station 3

November Dinner Series at Kriti Kitchen

Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at City Orchard

"Gobble 'til You Wobble" Brunch at The Union Kitchen

Tamale Making Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

ComedySportz Collab at Vinny’s

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

20 Years at Red Lion Pub

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Reserve 101 , 1201 Caroline, will be hosting Whiskey Week 2023 from Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18. In addition to tastings, exclusive barrel releases and the launch of a new whiskey label from Jack Daniels, highlights include two paired dinners— one with The Dalmore and Riel on November 13 and a second with 2023 Whiskey Icon and Texas whiskey Ironroot Republic paired with James Beard finalist Blood Bros BBQ on November 15. Loch Bar , 4444 Westheimer, presents an exclusive Four Roses Bourbon event at 7 p.m, featuring a five-course paired meal with highlights from smoked salmon toast to roasted lamb tenderloin with sweet and sour cherries and barrel-aged whiskey sauce. Seats (limited to 13) are $173 per person. Guard and Grace Houston , 500 Dallas, is celebrating four years with a chef’d up event, "An Ohana Affair," from 5 to 8 p.m. Owner and executive chef ofTroy Guard has collaborated with renowned chefs including Chase Voelz of, Drake Leonards of, Patrick Feges ofHugo Ortega and more. Tickets start at $75 and $25 from each ticket sold going directly back to Kids’ Meals, Inc.Napa Valley Vintners is hosting an exclusive tasting and benefit for Southern Smoke Foundation at the historic fire station turned events venue, Station 3, 1919 Houston. Guests can sip wines from some of Napa Valley’s best producers and snack on shawarma skewers, tabbouleh, hummus and more from Al Shami Mediterranean Grill. Tickets are $95 GA and all proceeds for the event benefit Southern Smoke’s Emergency Relief and Behind You programs to support industry workers., 4010 Bissonnet , is hosting its intimate monthly dinner series from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The meal will feature five courses, including octopus with herb and garlic gremolata; roasted beet salad with skordalia and walnuts; pomegranate molasses duck breast and more. Tickets are $130 each and space is limited., 1201 Oliver, invites guests to a cider and cheese pairing from 7 to 8 p.m. Hosted by co-owner, Patrick Kwiatkowsk and dedicated to the release of the Bad Apple Club and Peach Ginger Cider Fresca, cider fans can learn about the cider process, aroma and flavor profile of four varieties of cider paired with cheeses selected by aexpert. Tickets are $50. The Union Kitchen locations invite guests to a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Friendsgiving Brunch on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Hit the complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider bar, or add on boozy drinks from pumpkin espresso tinis to spiced wines as you enjoy features including apple cinnamon rolls, harvest waffles and more.This holiday season, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is devoting three cooking classes at her Eldridge location to share that ancient art of tamale making, and the first class hits the table on Saturday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and participants will learn to make pork and chicken tamales. Two more Saturday-afternoon classes on December 2 and December 16. Hopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5. In addition, Hopdoddy has announced its collaboration with Zero Acre Farms to replace soybean oil with seed oil-free Zero Acre oil for its fried foods, from shareable fries and loaded brussel sprouts to chicken tenders and Nashville hot chicken. Vinny’s , 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its next partnership with ComedySportz in celebration of the improv comedy show’s 33rd anniversary in Houston. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit one of the ComedySportz improv shows in November will receive discounts on pizza and show admission throughout the month; and a limited-time pizza will also be available as a nod to the show’s affinity for friendly competition. The custom "It's Not the Heat That Gets Ya" pizza features mozzarella, grilled chicken, spicy pickled peppers, smoked cheddar, buffalo sauce and more., 3601 Kirby, is bringing back its signature Tamale Stand starting Monday, November 13. Locals can grab Norteños style scratchmade tamales available in half dozen ($12) or full dozen ($24) in varieties including Pork in Red Chile, Chicken in Red Chile, Black Bean & Cheese and more. Oaxaqueños style options like Chicken in Black Mole, Portobello Mushroom and the new Chipilin are also available in half dozen ($22.50) and $45 for a dozen. Tamales are available for delivery or pickup and can be ordered hot ready-to eat or as cold take-home packages to cook at home. Visit Picos.net to place an order or call 832-831-9940. Red Lion Pub , 2316 South Shepherd, is celebrating 20 years with a special greatest-hits menu this November. Four items will be available for $20 for 20 days from November 1–20, including the iconic Fish & Chips, Shepherd's Pie, Bangers & Mash and Chicken Tikka Masala.