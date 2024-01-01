This Week in Houston Food Events: Treat Yourself to New Year's Day Brunch

Monday, January 1
New Year’s Day BrunchCelebratory brunches await in Houston this New Year’s Day. From hangover-curing buffets and pancakes by the stack to restaurants offering black-eyed peas for good luck, check out our Houston New Year’s Day Brunch guide to find out where to dine out and toast to 2024 at brunch.
Monday (Sunday) Supper at Perry’s SteakhousePerry’s is celebrating the start of 2024 by offering its three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper on Monday, with specialty sides just for New Year’s – including black-eyed peas and cabbage.
Monday–Wednesday
Eat, Drink & Be Merry at Southern Yankee CrafthouseClosing out its festive run, the "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" campaign continues at Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, through January 3. The special menu raises funds for Kids’ Meals Inc—with features from Naughty Toddys to chicken pot pie—and $1 from every special menu item purchased will be donated to support its mission to end childhood hunger in Houston.
Tuesday–Saturday
Days of Deals at El Bolillo BakeryEl Bolillo Bakery Mission Bend, 6704 South Texas 6, will celebrate its Grand Opening with Days of Deals running from Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6. Visitors can enjoy specials including 25-cent bolillos on January 2, BOGO conchas on January 3, free tortillas on January 4, free cafécito on January 5, and a Rosca de Reyes Celebration on January 6.
Wednesday, January 3
Brennan’s of Houston x Belong Kitchen Guest Chef SeriesBrennan’s of Houston is partnering with Belong Kitchen on New Guest Chef Meal as part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series. Offered Wednesday, January 3 only, locals can pick up a Brennan’s-recipe gumbo at Belong’s west Houston kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway. The take-and-heat 64-ounce shrimp gumbo meal includes one quart of rice, a side salad and garlic bread with optional add-on of pecan pie for $60 (feeds four to six). Pickup starts at 11 a.m. No pre-order necessary.
Saturday, January 6
Get Fit With U.S. Fitness Market at Urban South HTXUrban South HTX, 1201 Oliver, is teaming up with The Fellowship of Fitness to host this Fitness Market, kicking off 2024 with free to attend fitness classes; health, beauty, and fitness vendors; vegan, keto and high protein food options, a new low calorie beer release by Urban South and more from noon to 5 p.m.
Sunday, January 7
A Winter Brunch at Central MarketCentral Market Houston, 3815 Westheimer, will host A Winter Brunch experience at its onsite Cooking School from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a festive shrimp and orange salad with a homemade vinaigrette, roast beef benedict with horseradish hollandaise, and bread pudding with a seasonal twist. Cost is $70 per person.
Taste of the Championship at Minute Maid ParkHeld at Union Station at Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford beginning at 5 p.m. or 4 p.m. VIP (ahead of the 2024 CFP National Football Championship on Monday), top-level dining experience and fundraising event Taste of the Championship features gourmet food and drink prepared by top Houston restaurants, including 93-Til, Blood Bros. BBQ, ChòpnBlok, Fung’s Kitchen, Josephine's Gulf Coast Kitchen, Little's Oyster Bar, Pondicheri, Street to Kitchen and more. Tickets are $500 and all proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers platform.
New and seasonal specials