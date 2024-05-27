This Week in Houston Food Events: An East Meets West Dinner and Smash Burgers Galore

All week long
Volunteering at the Houston Food BankIn the wake of the recent derecho storm and tornadoes that recently tore through Houston and the Gulf Coast, volunteers are as crucial than ever at the Houston Food Bank. The nonprofit is currently supporting relief efforts across the Greater Houston area, and is looking for helping hands to sort and pack product to deliver out into the community. Individuals – including kids – and groups are welcome to volunteer, and registration can be done online for shifts from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 6 to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Sundays. There is a significant need for volunteers during the 6-9 p.m. shifts.
Monday, May 27
Memorial Day Food and Drink OfferingsFrom military discounts in honor of fallen heroes to Monday brunch, burgers and beer buckets, check out our Memorial Day roundup for details on where to eat, drink and celebrate in Houston this holiday.
Tuesday, May 28
National Burger DayCommon Bond celebrates of National Burger Day with a limited-time-only Bacon Goat Cheese Burger, offered now through May 28 at Common Bond Bistro locations. Available for $16.99, the burger features a chuck, brisket, short rib blend with sundried tomato goat cheese, arugula, black pepper bacon and garlic aioli on an everything bagel brioche bun.
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th, is offering $12 Smash Burgers and fries for $12 on Tuesday, May 28 only. Made with chuck, brisket and rib patties for extra flavor, take your pick pick between Classic (LTO, mustard, pickles, everything bagel brioche bun), Smothered & Covered (grilled onions, cheddar cheese, aioli, brioche bun); High Heat (smoked queso, jack cheese roasted poblano, lettuce, ghost pepper aioli, brioche bun); and Mushroom (grilled portobello, herb goat cheese, provolone, red onion jam, arugula, everything bagel brioche bun).
Thursday, May 30
"East meets West Cuisine Wine Dinner" at Artisans RestaurantArtisans, 5745 Westheimer, will host the Truffle Masters 2024 winners for an "East meets West Cuisine Wine Dinner" at 6:30 p.m. Chefs Niki Vongthong, Erik Cruz and Jio Dingayan will showcase their culinary mastery alongside pairings from Bandol Wines. Cost is $329 per person (tax and gratuity included).RSVP at 713-529-9111 or [email protected].
Chateau Pichon Baron Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et BarEtoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, invites guests to a five-course Chateau Pichon Baron Wine Dinner, paired with six wines from the legendary Bordeaux winery beginning at 7 p.m. Dishes include seared Gulf shrimp with grapefruit and apple remoulade; duck palo in crust a l’orange; roasted rack of lamb; 30-day dry-aged ribeye with parsnip mousseline; and vanilla panna cotta with apricot sorbet. Cost is $175 per person plus tax and gratuity and rservations are required.
Friday–Saturday
IWA Sake Dinner at Le JardinierLe Jardinier, 5500 Main, is teaming up with IWA Sake, aka the ‘wine lovers’ sake, for a two-night event on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Founder and maker of IWA Sake Richard Geoffroy will welcome guests into the private dining room, taking guests on a journey through older, rare releases flown in from Japan paired with a five-course tasting menu curated by chef de cuisine Felipe Botero, featuring chilled Maine lobster; Comté cheese soufflé; risotto with blue crab, melted leeks and preserved lemon; poached Atlantic cod with sake and Kaluga caviar sauce; and “the white meringue” for dessert – comprised of matcha cream and cherry compote. Limited seats are offered priced at $375 per person.
