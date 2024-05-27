Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: An East Meets West Dinner and Smash Burgers Galore

May 27, 2024 4:00AM

1891 Kitchen & Bar has four smash burgers on special this National Burger Day. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Volunteering at the Houston Food Bank

In the wake of the recent derecho storm and tornadoes that recently tore through Houston and the Gulf Coast, volunteers are as crucial than ever at the Houston Food Bank. The nonprofit is currently supporting relief efforts across the Greater Houston area, and is looking for helping hands to sort and pack product to deliver out into the community. Individuals – including kids – and groups are welcome to volunteer, and registration can be done online for shifts from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday; 6 to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Sundays. There is a significant need for volunteers during the 6-9 p.m. shifts.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Food and Drink Offerings

From military discounts in honor of fallen heroes to Monday brunch, burgers and beer buckets, check out our Memorial Day roundup for details on where to eat, drink and celebrate in Houston this holiday.

Tuesday, May 28

National Burger Day

Common Bond celebrates of National Burger Day with a limited-time-only Bacon Goat Cheese Burger, offered now through May 28 at Common Bond Bistro locations. Available for $16.99, the burger features a chuck, brisket, short rib blend with sundried tomato goat cheese, arugula, black pepper bacon and garlic aioli on an everything bagel brioche bun.

1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th, is offering $12 Smash Burgers and fries for $12 on Tuesday, May 28 only. Made with chuck, brisket and rib patties for extra flavor, take your pick pick between Classic (LTO, mustard, pickles, everything bagel brioche bun), Smothered & Covered (grilled onions, cheddar cheese, aioli, brioche bun); High Heat (smoked queso, jack cheese roasted poblano, lettuce, ghost pepper aioli, brioche bun); and Mushroom (grilled portobello, herb goat cheese, provolone, red onion jam, arugula, everything bagel brioche bun).

Thursday, May 30

"East meets West Cuisine Wine Dinner" at Artisans Restaurant

Artisans, 5745 Westheimer, will host the Truffle Masters 2024 winners for an "East meets West Cuisine Wine Dinner" at 6:30 p.m. Chefs Niki Vongthong, Erik Cruz and Jio Dingayan will showcase their culinary mastery alongside pairings from Bandol Wines. Cost is $329 per person (tax and gratuity included).RSVP at 713-529-9111 or [email protected].

Chateau Pichon Baron Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, invites guests to a five-course Chateau Pichon Baron Wine Dinner, paired with six wines from the legendary Bordeaux winery beginning at 7 p.m. Dishes include seared Gulf shrimp with grapefruit and apple remoulade; duck palo in crust a l’orange; roasted rack of lamb; 30-day dry-aged ribeye with parsnip mousseline; and vanilla panna cotta with apricot sorbet. Cost is $175 per person plus tax and gratuity and rservations are required.

Friday–Saturday

IWA Sake Dinner at Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, is teaming up with IWA Sake, aka the ‘wine lovers’ sake, for a two-night event on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Founder and maker of IWA Sake Richard Geoffroy will welcome guests into the private dining room, taking guests on a journey through older, rare releases flown in from Japan paired with a five-course tasting menu curated by chef de cuisine Felipe Botero, featuring chilled Maine lobster; Comté cheese soufflé; risotto with blue crab, melted leeks and preserved lemon; poached Atlantic cod with sake and Kaluga caviar sauce; and “the white meringue” for dessert – comprised of matcha cream and cherry compote. Limited seats are offered priced at $375 per person.

New and ongoing specials

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. No through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries and more.

Weekend Jazz Brunch and $24 Set Menu at Brennan’s of Houston

In honor of graduates, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is extending its famed Sunday jazz brunch to include Saturdays throughout May. Guests can enjoy a special two-course celebration special for $24, along with the sounds of the Jazzy Brunch Bunch trio, who will be roaming the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The special two-course package is also available during weekday lunch, Tuesday through Friday, from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Mental Health Awareness Month Collaboration with Equal Parts Brewing and Dawn Burrell

Equal Parts Brewing and chef Dawn Burrell are teaming up to create a special brew for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a cause that is dear to Equal Parts team and Burrell as they have tragically lost loved ones to suicide. Beginning May 10, beer fans can sip the Shared Strength lager at Equal Parts Brewing, made with purple rice and the West African grain fonio to create a crisp and dry brew with slightly floral and nutty notes. The brewery will donate 100 percent of the brew’s proceeds to I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mental health efforts; and local joints including Underground Hall, Coltivare, EZ’s Liquor, Neil’s Bahr, Tacos A Go Go in Oak Forest, The Heights location of Local Foods, Anvil, Flying Saucer and Johnny’s Gold Brick will also pickup charitable kegs to tap beginning May 13.

Spicy Chilled at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Spicy Chilled, the refreshing, brothless cold ramen dish, is back at all six Texas locations of Ramen Tatsu-Ya, including Houston’s location at 1722 California. The warm weather staple features spicy ramen with citrus soy dressing, ajitama (marinated soft boiled egg), cucumber, tomatoes, pirikara (which means "spicy" in Japanese) ground pork, chili oil, scallions and karashi mustard, giving it a wasabi-like punch. The dish’s official beverage pairing — Kyuri Kup — also returns, combining cucumber, simple syrup, yuzu and citrus over ice for a refreshing drink to help tame the ramen’s heat. Guests can choose to make the beverage boozy by adding sake. Spicy Chilled is priced at $14, with Kyuri Kup available for $5 ($6 with sake). 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
