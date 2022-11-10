Upcoming Houston Food Events: Holiday Sips and Veteran's Day Gratitude

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Veterans Day is coming up on Friday, November 11, and several Houston bars and restaurants are offering freebies and specials to show their appreciation. Check out our Houston Veterans Day Dining Guide to find out where to dine with Veterans.
Loro, 1001 West 11th, will be hosting a LORO x Uchi Collaboration dinner for two nights only on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17. The collaborative tasting menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes from the sushi institute, Uchi, and its sibling restaurants Uchiko and Uchibā, along with smoked meats from the Asian and Texan-inspired smokehouse, with highlights including sesame pecan noodles, beef rib, stuffed trout, key lime pie with ginger meringue and more. The menu is available for dine-in only and costs $74.95. Reservations are not required.
Adults can enjoy Zoo Lights without the kids at the Houston Zoo's Sip & Sparkle event on Thursday, November 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The 21 and up event invites guests to stroll through the Zoo and take in the sparkling holidays lights, stopping to taste wine or sip Saint Arnold beer along the way. Expect an illuminated interactive dance floor, colorful holiday light tunnel, sparkling photo ops throughout the Zoo and more. Tasting Passes are $49 ($39 without tastings) and include an event pass and five 2-ounce wine samples or two Saint Arnold Brewing Co. beers. Additional tastings, pours by the glass, and beer will be available for purchase.
On Friday, November 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, will host its annual Champagne Campaign Holiday Wine Tasting, as trained sommeliers guide guests through a range of 15 fantastic Champagne producers alongside snacks including yellowfin tuna poke, East Coast fried oysters with béarnaise, petite twice baked potato with burgundy truffles and baked brie. Tickets are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity.
713 Night Market will host its next pop-up at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19. Expect vendors offering everything from Filipino food, Korean wings and chicken and waffles to Thai street food, Asian bbq fusion, Mexican, Pakistani and more, plus live music and DJs, merchandise and other fun.
On Sunday, November 20 from noon until 4 p.m., Camerata hosts its annual holiday wine sale, offering more than 50 different wines from ten area distributors available for free sips and retail purchasing in the Paulie’s parking lot at 1834 Westheimer. All purchases will be available for pick up Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23.