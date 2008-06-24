News
Latest Houston News
-
Future of Harris County Jury Building in Doubt After Severe Harvey FloodingOctober 2 at 5 a.m. by Meagan Flynn
-
NFL Football, Week 4: Texans 57, Titans 14 — 4 Winners, 4 LosersOctober 2 at 4 a.m. by Sean Pendergast
-
UH Cougars Get 20-13 Win Over Temple, Improve to 3-1October 1 at 8:04 a.m. by John Royal
-
After a $50 Million Gift from Abbott, Mayor Turner Drops Property Tax Hike ProposalSeptember 29 at 4:48 p.m. by Meagan Flynn
-
HISD Won't Stop Students From Protesting (Or Not Protesting) National AnthemSeptember 29 at 3:07 p.m. by Joseph Fanelli
-
After Deadly Shooting, Harris County Shuts Down Unlicensed Houston ClubSeptember 29 at 12:01 p.m. by Zach Despart
LongformMore
Sunday mornings in a baseball clubhouse always have a strange vibe, especially in September, when most of the free world...
At age 12, Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb persuaded her father to teach her to fly, zipping over Wichita Falls, Texas, in a...
When you ask manager Ricardo Estrada what his job is at the H-E-B Buffalo Market, 5225 Buffalo Speedway, he’ll be the...
“You never need to explain to someone why you need a cuddle...It’s something everyone needs.”
Andrea Wimberly started getting seizures during puberty. For years, doctors tried a medley of pharmaceuticals to treat...
In Case You Missed It
- Stepping Up: The Houston Astros Are Ready to Tackle the Playoffs and Beyond
- The Mercury 13 Women Were Ready for Space, But NASA Never Gave Them a Chance
- Texas Has a New Medical Marijuana Law, But It May Well Serve No Patients
- Crosby Ammonia Plant in Danger of Exploding As Harvey Fallout Continues [UPDATED]
- When Houston Went Under: Harvey Brings Historic Floods
Bayou City
- The War On Drugs Entrances a Packed White Oak Crowd
-
Shows of the Week: The Gentlemen From Texas Will Now Jam For You
by Chris Gray
-
Top-Tier Texas Acts Boost Party on the Plaza's Profile Even Further
by Kristy Loye
-
- Out-of-State Contractors Flock to Houston to Help With Harvey Debris Cleanup
Texas
- Four (Different, Democratic) Texas House Members Voted Against Harvey Tax Breaks
- Texas Billboards Could Skyrocket in Height Because of Loophole
- Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, the Twitter Judge, Tapped for Fifth Circuit
- Houston Faith Leaders Call out the Red Cross for Denying Needy Families Cash
- Why Won't Governor Abbott Tap the Rainy Day Fund for Harvey Relief?
More Houston News
-
A Month Into Season, Texas College Football Teams Mediocre, Save for...Time flies when you’re dealing with the aftereffects of a hurricane, watching the Astros destroy the Texas Rangers...September 29 at 9:44 a.m. by John Royal
-
Four (Different, Democratic) Texas House Members Voted Against Harvey...The U.S. House passed a measure Thursday morning that would lift tax penalties on Hurricane Harvey victims who tap...September 29 at 8 a.m. by Dianna Wray
-
-
Out-of-State Contractors Flock to Houston to Help With Harvey Debris...At the temporary dump site for Hurricane Harvey debris in northwest Houston, trucks roll in every few minutes and...September 29 at 7 a.m. by Joseph Fanelli
-
-
Texas Billboards Could Skyrocket in Height Because of LoopholeA proposed rule change by the Texas Department of Transportation, which critics argue is needlessly vague, would...September 29 at 6 a.m. by Joseph Fanelli
-
Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, the Twitter Judge, Tapped for...It's official. Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett, the Twitter judge, is finally getting nominated to take a...September 29 at 5 a.m. by Dianna Wray
-
NFL Football, Week 4: Titans-Texans — Four Things to Watch ForIt's amazing how much things can change in a couple weeks. After the Week 1 loss to the Jags, the main topic of...September 29 at 4 a.m. by Sean Pendergast
