Stepping Up: The Houston Astros Are Ready to Tackle the Playoffs and Beyond
Sunday mornings in a baseball clubhouse always have a strange vibe, especially in September, when most of the free world...

by Sean Pendergast
The Mercury 13 Women Were Ready for Space, But NASA Never Gave Them a Chance
At age 12, Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb persuaded her father to teach her to fly, zipping over Wichita Falls, Texas, in a...

by Dianna Wray
A Handful of Stranded H-E-B Employees Powered Through Harvey Together
When you ask manager Ricardo Estrada what his job is at the H-E-B Buffalo Market, 5225 Buffalo Speedway, he’ll be the...

by Gwendolyn Knapp
Professional Cuddlers Fill a Growing Niche For Judgment-Free Friends
“You never need to explain to someone why you need a cuddle...It’s something everyone needs.”

by Craig Malisow
Texas Has a New Medical Marijuana Law, But It May Well Serve No Patients
Andrea Wimberly started getting seizures during puberty. For years, doctors tried a medley of pharmaceuticals to treat...

by Stephen Paulsen
 

Future of Harris County Jury Building in Doubt After Severe Harvey Flooding
by Meagan Flynn

After a $50 Million Gift from Abbott, Mayor Turner Drops Property Tax Hike Proposal
by Meagan Flynn

