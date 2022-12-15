Upcoming Houston Food Events: R-C Ranch Celebrates One Year at the Houston Farmers Market

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Max’s Wine Dine, 4720 Washington, will celebrate its 16th year with a special Sweet 16 wine dinner on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. The curated four-course dinner with special wine pairings costs $66 per person. Call 713-880-8737 for tickets.
On Sunday, December 18, Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will host its next Masala Cooking Class with a focus on street foods. Learn how to build a chaat using chaat mother sauces from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $125.
Beginning Monday, December 19, Taco Cabana is launching its new Double Crunch Pizza for $4.99 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations. The menu special is composed of two crispy tortillas blended with corn and flour, layered with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and drizzled with sour cream.
R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, is celebrating its first year at The Houston Farmers Market with an open house on Wednesday, December 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can pop in to enjoy complimentary Karbach beer, samples of wagyu queso, wagyu sausage, and more, plus drawings to win two Denver steaks, gift cards, jerky, seasonings and R-C Ranch merch. During the open house, everything in the shop will be 10 percent off (fun fact: Alex Bregman signed several items throughout the shop, so a few lucky people may find some signed products).
Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, will host The Muppet Christmas Carol Brunch on Saturday, December 24; with the first seating at 11 a.m. and a second seating at 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a screening of the classic movie plus a Muppet-themed menu including Al-Gonzo's Texas meat and cheese board, smoked turkey legs with Kermit’s Joplin’ John with crowder peas and Miss Figgy pudding. Tickets are $50 per adult and $35 per child (free for kids 3 and under).
Looking for more Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining options? Check out our 2022 Houston Holiday Dining Guide for family-friendly brunches, fancy prix fixe affairs and more.